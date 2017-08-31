JC Press football picks: Science Hill vs. D-B, UT vs. Georgia Tech

Here are this week’s high school and college football picks from the Johnson City Press sports team:
Douglas Fritz
Last week: 4-2 Season: 4-2
SPOTLIGHT PICK
Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 35
Offense is what the Hilltoppers bring. The Indians need to match them score for score to have a chance.
OTHERS
Daniel Boone 29, Tennessee High 26
David Crockett 33, Volunteer 14
Elizabethton 47, Sullivan East 12
Happy Valley 22, Hampton 20
Johnson County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12
Unicoi County 22, North Greene 18
Hancock County 26, Unaka 20
COLLEGE
ETSU 30, Limestone 14
Tennessee 34, Georgia Tech 31
Tanner Cook
Last week: 4-2 Season: 4-2
SPOTLIGHT PICK
Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 20
I learned my lesson last week about picking against the ‘Toppers. This one may get ugly late.
OTHERS
Daniel Boone 34, Tennessee High 14
David Crockett 42, Volunteer 6
Elizabethton 45, Sullivan East 10
Happy Valley 28, Hampton 27
Johnson County 24, Chuckey-Doak 20
Unicoi County 17, North Greene 10
Unaka 16, Hancock County 16
COLLEGE
ETSU 35, Limestone 10
Tennessee 28, Georgia Tech 20
Jeff Birchfield
Last week: 5-1 Season: 5-1
SPOTLIGHT PICK
Science Hill 40, Dobyns-Bennett 28
The Hilltoppers have too much firepower for the Indians to slow them down for four quarters.
OTHERS
Daniel Boone 28, Tennessee High 24
David Crockett 39, Volunteer 7
Elizabethton 42, Sullivan East 0
Happy Valley 17, Hampton 16
Johnson County 26, Chuckey-Doak 14
Unicoi County 22, North Greene 12
Unaka 20, Hancock County 16
COLLEGE
ETSU 44, Limestone 14
Tennessee 27, Georgia Tech 23
Joe Avento
Last week: 4-2 Season: 4-2
SPOTLIGHT PICK
Science Hill 48, Dobyns-Bennett 40
The Hilltoppers have scored 112 points in two games so they’re coming into their fiercest rivalry on a roll.
OTHERS
Daniel Boone 38, Tennessee High 20
David Crockett 46, Volunteer 8
Elizabethan 35, Sullivan East 21
Happy Valley 17, Hampton 14
Johnson County 35, Chuckey-Doak 14
North Greene 21, Unicoi County 14
Unaka 14, Hancock County 6
COLLEGE
ETSU 48, Limestone 14
Georgia Tech 24, Tennessee 17
Jamie Combs
Last week: 5-1 Season: 5-1
SPOTLIGHT PICK
Science Hill 48, Dobyns-Bennett 27
D-B appears to be regaining its swagger. On Friday night, however, Science Hill will apply the final dagger.
OTHERS
Tennessee High 31, Daniel Boone 28
David Crockett 48, Volunteer 13
Elizabethton 42, Sullivan East 14
Hampton 22, Happy Valley 21
Johnson County 28, Chuckey-Doak 7
Unicoi County 37, North Greene 12
Hancock County 16, Unaka 14
COLLEGE
ETSU 41, Limestone 10
Tennessee 27, Georgia Tech 20