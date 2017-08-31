JC Press football picks: Science Hill vs. D-B, UT vs. Georgia Tech

Here are this week’s high school and college football picks from the Johnson City Press sports team:

Douglas Fritz

Last week: 4-2 Season: 4-2

SPOTLIGHT PICK

Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 35

Offense is what the Hilltoppers bring. The Indians need to match them score for score to have a chance.

OTHERS

Daniel Boone 29, Tennessee High 26

David Crockett 33, Volunteer 14

Elizabethton 47, Sullivan East 12

Happy Valley 22, Hampton 20

Johnson County 20, Chuckey-Doak 12

Unicoi County 22, North Greene 18

Hancock County 26, Unaka 20

COLLEGE

ETSU 30, Limestone 14

Tennessee 34, Georgia Tech 31

Tanner Cook

Last week: 4-2 Season: 4-2

SPOTLIGHT PICK

Science Hill 45, Dobyns-Bennett 20

I learned my lesson last week about picking against the ‘Toppers. This one may get ugly late.

OTHERS

Daniel Boone 34, Tennessee High 14

David Crockett 42, Volunteer 6

Elizabethton 45, Sullivan East 10

Happy Valley 28, Hampton 27

Johnson County 24, Chuckey-Doak 20

Unicoi County 17, North Greene 10

Unaka 16, Hancock County 16

COLLEGE

ETSU 35, Limestone 10

Tennessee 28, Georgia Tech 20

Jeff Birchfield

Last week: 5-1 Season: 5-1

SPOTLIGHT PICK

Science Hill 40, Dobyns-Bennett 28

The Hilltoppers have too much firepower for the Indians to slow them down for four quarters.

OTHERS

Daniel Boone 28, Tennessee High 24

David Crockett 39, Volunteer 7

Elizabethton 42, Sullivan East 0

Happy Valley 17, Hampton 16

Johnson County 26, Chuckey-Doak 14

Unicoi County 22, North Greene 12

Unaka 20, Hancock County 16

COLLEGE

ETSU 44, Limestone 14

Tennessee 27, Georgia Tech 23

Joe Avento

Last week: 4-2 Season: 4-2

SPOTLIGHT PICK

Science Hill 48, Dobyns-Bennett 40

The Hilltoppers have scored 112 points in two games so they’re coming into their fiercest rivalry on a roll.

OTHERS

Daniel Boone 38, Tennessee High 20

David Crockett 46, Volunteer 8

Elizabethan 35, Sullivan East 21

Happy Valley 17, Hampton 14

Johnson County 35, Chuckey-Doak 14

North Greene 21, Unicoi County 14

Unaka 14, Hancock County 6

COLLEGE

ETSU 48, Limestone 14

Georgia Tech 24, Tennessee 17

Jamie Combs

Last week: 5-1 Season: 5-1

SPOTLIGHT PICK

Science Hill 48, Dobyns-Bennett 27

D-B appears to be regaining its swagger. On Friday night, however, Science Hill will apply the final dagger.

OTHERS

Tennessee High 31, Daniel Boone 28

David Crockett 48, Volunteer 13

Elizabethton 42, Sullivan East 14

Hampton 22, Happy Valley 21

Johnson County 28, Chuckey-Doak 7

Unicoi County 37, North Greene 12

Hancock County 16, Unaka 14

COLLEGE

ETSU 41, Limestone 10

Tennessee 27, Georgia Tech 20