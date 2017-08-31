Indians look to slow down explosive ’Toppers

Dobyns-Bennett’s defense has the challenge of trying to slow down a Science Hill offense which has compiled 112 points and over 1,100 yards of offense over its first two games. Those efforts have come against two ranked football teams in Elizabethton and Ooltewah.

The Hilltoppers (2-0), ranked No. 4 in the Class 6A poll, served notice they were a team to be reckoned with in week one, when they doubled up rival Elizabethton 50-25 on the scoreboard. They really made a statement last week by traveling to Ooltewah and crushing the then No. 10-ranked Owls 62-35.

Senior quarterback Jaylan Adams has already racked up 743 yards of total offense and junior running back Ahmik Watterson has gained 342 rushing yards. Aundre Butler and T.J. Patton have 184 and 164 receiving yards, respectively.

Dobyns-Bennett coach Graham Clark believes the best way to slow them down is to limit opportunities.

“You try to keep them off the field as much as you can,” Clark said. “They’re only averaging 56 points per game. Ooltewah contributed to that with six turnovers. You can’t give them opportunities. Adams gained 318 yards on us last year. The only time I saw him tackled last year was when a couple of cheerleaders got him down after the game. You add Waterson in the mix, and you have a couple of guys with 30 yards per catch and they’ve got a lot of weapons.”

Science Hill will face a three-man front against Dobyns-Bennett, but it’s nothing the Hilltoppers haven’t seen before. In fact, they see it every day.

“They’ve gone back to that. They really hadn’t run that defense in a couple of years,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “But, we’re very familiar with the 3-4. We run it ourselves, and we see it every day in practice.”

With that base defense, Denzel Medina and Arthur James each have 20 tackles.

Dobyns-Bennett (1-1) is by no means a slouch offensively, particularly in the running game. In D-B’s 28-25 win over Oak Ridge last Friday, Ian Hicks had 21 carries for 169 yards, while Keyo Taylor finished with 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Even a 35-21 loss to Greeneville in the season opener couldn’t be pinned on a lack of production. That game, the Indians outgained the Greene Devils by over 100 yards (420-311) in total offense. With the emphasis on the ground game and ball control, Clark is looking for consistency. However, Carter doesn’t discount the Indians’ big-play ability.

“I’m impressed with both of their backs, especially No. 30 (Hicks),” Carter said. “He’s a great player who is deceptively fast. They’ve also got an experienced quarterback (Lendon Redwine), who gets rid of the ball well.”

There is also “The Streak,” which has flipped with Science Hill winning the last five games — including last year’s 56-35 victory. Dobyns-Bennett still maintains a 35-17 series lead, but the Indians’ last win against the ’Toppers was a 37-34 barnburner in 2012. Both coaches want to downplay the game, but also realize how big the rivalry is to both communities.

“You circle this game, but you can’t make this game as big as when it’s week 10,” Clark said. “You can’t put too many eggs in that basket and the fox comes in and steals those eggs. You’ve got seven games still to play. But, it is still Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill and there’s a lot going on with it.”

Carter added, “We just want to keep winning. It’s the first conference game and we will practice the same way we will last week. It’s cliché, but we just want to become a better team each week. But, everyone knows it is D-B and this is still “The Game,” and everybody circles this one.”