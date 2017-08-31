Fire up the grill, tailgating returns to ETSU

Based on the pre-game activities the past two years at the Bucs’ temporary stadium, Kermit Tipton, university administrators are expecting a heavy turnout this season for the traditional pastimes of grilling and games.

“We’ve learned a lot from our two years at Kermit-Tipton,” ETSU Associate Athletic Director for Communications Michael White said. “We saw what kind of demand there was for tailgating. We were very pleased with that, and it helped us set some of our procedures and policies for this year.”

Eight parking lots surrounding the William B. Greene Jr. Stadium are open to the public for tailgating, though parking passes are required. ETSU’s new parking garage is also a designated tailgating area for a $10 parking fee.

White said students are free to tailgate in the student-only parking spaces along South Dossett Drive, where the on-campus residential halls are.

The school’s marching band will make a Buc Walk from the minidome, the football team’s former venue more than a decade ago, to the new stadium. The path will wind by several of the designated tailgating lots.

ETSU is a tobacco- and alcohol-free campus, so smoking is allowed only inside private vehicles and no alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Other tailgating guidelines presented by the university are:

Set up may begin at 8 a.m. on game day and must be cleared after the game.

Glass bottles are prohibited. Large containers or common drink dispensers or any device/activity to increase the consumption of beverages are prohibited.

Portable radios/stereos are allowed. Volume and language should be appropriate for all ages.

No open flames, fires build on the ground or open fire pit devices. Propane grills are permissible. Propane tank size capped at 20 pounds. Fire safety equipment should be available if grill is in year.

No food/drink sales, solicitation or advertising wihtout ETSU permit. No food/drink may be brought into stadium.

Disposal of all trash required. Items remaining may be discarded and vehicles towed at owner’s expense.

For more suggestions and guidelines, visit www.etsubucs.com/football/gameday/.