ETSU Greene Football Stadium: Where do I park?

As fans begin to pour onto East Tennessee State University’s campus Saturday, they’re likely to already know where they can and cannot park. Season ticket holders were assigned specific lots where they have a reserved spot assigned to them by their rank on the list of donor. Other game goers can park in the campus parking garage, located at the corner of Jack Vest Drive, for a $10 fee.

“Public parking will be available in the parking garage for $10,” said Mike White, ETSU associate athletic director for communications. “Everything else is permit parking.”

The parking garage is also a student lot, so vehicles with a parking permit will be allowed in. Parking lots designated as student spots, which are marked by signage and/or yellow paint on curbs, are only for students with parking permits.

White said tailgating will be allowed in parking areas as long as the flow of traffic is not impeded.

For additional information, contact the Excellence Fund office at 423-439-8398.