Dylan Weigel: ETSU’s tackling machine

Torbush explained he hasn’t been the team’s leader the last two seasons by being the biggest, strongest or fastest player at his position. He’s simply the most consistent.

“You look at him and you think he’s not big enough to be playing on this level. But, he is the prototype inside linebacker who loves to play football. You know what he’s going to do every single play.

“The other players look up to him as a leader and an example because they know how good he is. He’s been a very good player, very durable. He could possibly get All-American honors.”

The red-shirt junior and biology major from Pickerington, Ohio, is listed as 6-feet tall and 220 pounds. He has accounted for 233 tackles (125 solo) over his first two seasons.

It was another ETSU great who played with a similar attitude of his that brought Weigel to Johnson City instead of the programs around Ohio or Kentucky closer to his home.

“Coach (Billy) Taylor came up and you could see his love for ETSU and the opportunity we had,” Weigel said. “There was an instant connection with the love he has for ETSU football. He met my family and you could tell he was a great guy as a person too. He’s a great coach, but he’s also been there for me off the field too.”

It was important for the defensive coordinator and the linebacker to hit it off, but more important were the relationships built with the other players on campus. With ETSU bringing football back for the first time since 2003, it was more than just team chemistry.

There is a true brotherhood which wants to keep building on the foundation they’ve built and pass on their experience to the younger players.

“That first group of guys who came on campus, that’s a special group that will be my brothers the rest of my life,” Weigel said. “To experience all of this with them has been fun, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Now, we’re ready to open our new stadium and that’s the most exciting part to finally have our own home.”

There have already been several unforgettable moments including the Bucs’ 34-31 win over Western Carolina in front of a record crowd at Bristol Motor Speedway. It was ETSU’s first win in the Southern Conference in 13 years.

While playing in such a unique facility was exciting, there is truly no place like home where the Bucs will host Limestone College on Sept. 2.

“It’s exciting to have magnificent stadium here in the middle of campus,” Weigel said. “We’re looking forward to the first game on it. To have our own home and to bring the fans out, I think it’s going to be a great experience for everyone.”

As a team player, Weigel is most excited about the strides they’ve made as a unit. The record improved by three wins in the second year and now, he and others believe the Bucs can have a winning record.

“There are definitely high expectations,” he said. “We’re not all 18 years old, going against grown men. If we come together and play as a team, we will be fine.”

Torbush thinks Weigel will be fine as well, combining his natural ability with the coaching he has received.

“He obviously has great instincts, but he’s a very smart football player,” Torbush said. “His height and balance make him the type of linebacker you want because he’s compact and he stays under self. You don’t see people get under his legs very much.

“Coach Taylor has done a wonderful job coaching him and he believes in Coach Taylor’s system. When you watch him, he’s a tackling machine. If it’s a running play, unless something bad happens, he’s going to be around that football.”