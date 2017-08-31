Defensive line could be big for Bucs

The group of substantial men handles the dirty work in the trenches, and although their contributions aren’t always noticed, they’re always appreciated.

“If they stay healthy, I feel our defensive line will be a force to be reckoned with,” Torbush said. “They’re very smart. They take a great deal of pride in what they’re doing. I think all of them are very physical and they understand what their strength and weaknesses are. The main thing they do is they understand the defense.

“We shouldn’t have many mental mistakes with that group.”

The defensive line, along with the rest of the Bucs, will get their first taste of live action Saturday when Limestone College comes to town to open William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and a standing-room-only crowd is expected to be on hand.

Torbush said, while his team was being walloped, 63-7, at Montana State during his first season at ETSU, he noticed something about his defensive linemen. They were undersized but scrapped and fought all the way until the end. Torbush wasn’t thrilled about the score, but he saw something that could come in handy down the line.

“That was not a good matchup, Montana State,” Torbush said. “That was as big a football team as you’re going to see on the FBS level. But they went out and matched up and fought hard. So I feel as far as the physicality of the football team, that showed us once these guys get grown up, we’re going to have an opportunity to be special.”

That opportunity begins on Saturday.

Chris Bouyer, Ferguierson Charles and Tremond Ferrell were all on the line that day in Montana and, two years later, they’re all upper classmen with 22 games of college football experience to their credit.

“They’ve got a chance to be a factor in every game we play,” Torbush said.

Since that Montana State game, the linemen have certainly grown. Charles was listed at 267 pounds that season and he’s now up to 288. Ferrell went from 275 to 288. Bouyer has gained a modest three pounds, up to 278, according to the roster.

Sophomore defensive end Nasir Player, who joined the fray last year after red-shirting that first season, adds a new athletic dimension to the unit. Player dominated the team’s first preseason scrimmage and was a difference maker on the field last year when he was healthy.

Backup ends Jason Maduakokwa and Olajuwon Pinkleton have looked good during preseason camp at times.

Overall, the group of characters brings a lot of energy to the team.

“It’s an honor to get noticed by the head coach,” Bouyer said. “We have a lot of chemistry and we bring a lot of energy. Most of us have been together for two or three years. We have a lot of fun. If you all come to practice, you’ll see it … a lot of jumping around, a lot of dancing, just trying to pump up everybody and be the heart and soul of the team.”

The defensive line is under the direction of new coach Daryl Daye, who quickly noticed that he’s been blessed with a good core of players with which to work.

“I’m very impressed with their effort,” Daye said. “They’re able to pick up the defense real quick. They’ve done a great job here with them. It’s a lot easier for me to come in when the players are already well coached and well disciplined.”

Bouyer said communication is the key to taking care of their assignments and not taking a play off. That rapport is a product of spending so much time together off the field.

“We’ve been together so long,” he said. “We hang out with each other so much. We try to hit each other up on our grades. We just have that chemistry over all.”