Cyclones jumping back into Class 4A region play

This year the Cyclones return to Class 4A, and their first region contest is on the road against Sullivan East. Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7:30.

“It feels good to be back playing local rivalries that our baseball and basketball teams compete against,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten after two seasons in a league that included Pigeon Forge, Claiborne, Chuckey-Doak and Northview Academy. “Our kids know these teams and are familiar with the players.”

So the game against East — even though the Cyclones are a heavy favorite — is a special one.

“It’s a big game for us, and it’s East’s home opener,” said Witten.

The Cyclones opened the season with 50-25 loss to Science Hill, but bounced back with a 49-7 whipping of South Greene. After facing a Class 6A opponent and a Class 2A opponent, Elizabethton will split the difference with the Class 4A Patriots.

East got manhandled in its opener, a 34-0 loss to Johnson County. But that game may have shown more about the Longhorns’ team than it did East because the Patriots bounced back with a last-minute 28-21 win over Unicoi County last week.

The Patriots haven’t beaten Elizabethton since 2007. The Cyclones have won seven straight with each margin being at least 24 points. The last meeting was a 63-27 decision in 2014.

In other Region 1-4 openers, Sullivan South is at Grainger, and Greeneville plays host to Union County.

Sullivan South (1-1) at Grainger (1-0)

This may be most interesting game on the league slate.

The Rebels weren’t expected to be a threat at the top of the league, but played Daniel Boone very tough in the opener before crushing Volunteer by a 56-6 margin.

Grainger, picked third in the league, edged Pigeon Forge 34-28 in its first game before having a week off.