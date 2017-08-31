Boone faces TH in key Region 1-5A game

The Trailblazers play host to the Vikings in the Region 1-5A opener for both teams Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Hale Stadium.

In other league games, David Crockett is at Volunteer, and Cherokee is at Morristown East.

Boone is 1-0, coming off a bye after a tough 34-30 win over Sullivan South in Week 1.

“I really don’t like having an off week that early,” said Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins. “But we really practiced well on both sides of the ball.”

Tennessee High (1-1) suffered through one of its worst-ever seasons in 2016, but the Vikings appear to be much improved for this year.

“The biggest difference is this bunch has much more speed,” said Jenkins. “Their offense is more wide open. They have an athletic quarterback who can run and throw. We will have to keep them in front of us because they are a big-play team.”

When the Trailblazers have the ball, they will be dealing with a tough defensive line.

“It starts with their up-front people,” said Jenkins. “Their defensive line does a really good job with initial charge, and the back end of their defense is super aggressive and active. It will be a challenge for us.”

Boone snapped a three-game losing streak to the Vikings with last year’s 46-29 victory.

David Crockett (1-1) at Volunteer (0-2)

The Pioneers won a defensive struggle in Week 1 before falling in an offensive shootout against Campbell County.

This week Crockett may have a chance to get both sides of the ball in sync. The Falcons have given up 94 points while scoring only 20 in their first two games.

These teams haven’t played since 2014 with Crockett winning the last two meetings.