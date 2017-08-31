A new season, a new stadium: ETSU's marching band finally has a new home

Two weeks ago, band camp officially began, first with uniform fittings and other preliminary preparations, along with sectional rehearsals such as the the drumline rehearsal, which started on Aug. 18 before the full ensemble met to continue rehearsing on Aug. 20.

According to Director Joe Moore, the band had only a short time to practice their drills before their performance.

A lot had to be done during that time.

“We’re bringing in people from all different kinds of backgrounds in a very short amount of time,” he said in August.

Moore said there was a sense of urgency to get the band ready for their debut in William B. Greene Jr. stadium, right after band camp.

Despite this sense of urgency, Moore said he’s confident that the band will continue to excel just as they have since he returned to direct the band, which was initially supposed to be a “pep band” in 2015. He’s been excited to introduce this season’s new show, “Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something Blue.”

“We were looking at songs we wanted to do, and we wanted something that’d please everybody,” Moore said. “There should be something that’d appeal to everyone in the audience among that mix.”

According to Moore, this season’s show will feature music from “The Bad News Bears,” as well as songs such as “Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE, “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and “Rhapsody and Blue” by George Gershwin.

Moore said much of the music that will be performed are pieces many are familiar with hearing at college football games, despite not knowing the songs by name.

“Its some of those pieces everybody’s heard before but they probably haven’t realized,” Moore said.

For the pregame show, the band will play the “Tennessee Waltz,” which was an ETSU marching band tradition when it was in existence years before. Both ETSU fight songs will be played as well, including “Buccaneer March,” which was composed by Scott Lambert.

After much hard work and preparation for their debut, Moore said in August that he looks forward to playing in the new stadium this season. Aside from the music itself, Moore said the Marching Bucs will help provide a morale boost to the young football team.

“It’s a pride thing,” Moore said. “We’re very much in it for wanting the team the win and supporting a team.”