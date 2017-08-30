Play along the line will be critical for Science Hill against D-B

Both teams feature powerful offensive lines, and those lines asserted themselves in last week’s games.

The Hilltoppers (2-0), ranked No. 4 in the TSSAA Class 6 poll, piled up 329 rushing yards and 563 yards of total offense in a 62-35 blowout win at Ooltewah. The Indians (1-1) had 275 rushing yards on 44 attempts in a 28-25 victory over Oak Ridge.

Science Hill’s line is led by three-year starter Trey Gasteiger at center. The senior has both the skill and size at 6-foot-3, 267 pounds to match up against the best defensive players in the state.

“He’s playing center for us, but he has played different positions,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “He’s played at guard and even at tackle for us. He’s such a reliable guy, a good player as good as anybody.

“In a scrimmage against Knox West, he was matched up against their big guy who is going to Navy and everybody is recruiting. He single-blocked him. It’s good to have a guy like that you can rely on.”

The Hilltoppers have a whole line they can rely on with veteran players across the front. Steven Grant (6-0, 276) starts at left guard and Blake Austin (6-4, 283) is at left tackle. The right side consists of Zach Colvin (6-0, 249) at guard and massive senior Tre Stuart (6-4, 340) at tackle.

Junior Ryan Miles (5-10, 226) plays nearly as much as the starters, coming in with a tough-as-nails attitude and skill set which allows him to sub at a variety of positions.

Against Ooltewah, senior quarterback Jaylan Adams accounted for nearly 350 yards of offense. After the game, he was quick to give credit to the play of his offensive line and Carter was impressed after watching the game film.

“They did a good job of giving him time,” Carter said. “Ooltewah had a defensive tackle who was a big-time recruit, but they did a nice job of handling him.”

They also opened holes for junior running back Ahmik Watterson, who finished with 168 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Carter looks at the film and he also sees a lot of talent with the Indians.

Dobyns-Bennett’s starting line consists of Dawson Pierson, Bradyn Buckles, Nick Starke, Cade Salyers and Drew Christian. Starke, a 6-foot-2 and 290-pound center, anchors that offensive line. They have led a Dobyns-Bennett offense to back-to-back 400-plus yard performances against Greeneville and Oak Ridge.

“They were good last year in that offensive line,” Carter said. “They’ve got a lot of returners and they’re a good bunch.”

While much of the attention this week will be on whether the Indians can slow down Adams and Watterson or whether Science Hill can stop Dobyns-Bennett’s talented duo of Ian Hicks and Keyo Taylor, the Hilltoppers coach believes the game will ultimately be decided by which offensive line does a better job of imposing its will.

“The game up front is usually where they’re all decided,” Carter said. “Then, it’s up to the playmakers to make the plays.”