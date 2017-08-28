Week of 'firsts' for ETSU's football team

Limestone College visits William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday night in the first game in the new facility, and ETSU coach Carl Torbush says it’s a chance for his players to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“I want our players to understand that and I want them to respect that,” Torbush said Monday during the first of his weekly news conferences at the new stadium. “The first pass that Austin (Herink) throws will be the first pass thrown in this facility. The first sack Chris Bouyer makes will be the first sack in this new facility.

“There’s going to be a lot of firsts in this new facility this week and we need to do our very best to make sure it’s the first win we have in this new facility too.”

Torbush wasn’t predicting the first sack would go to Bouyer, but the junior defensive tackle was the player representing the defense at the news conference.

“We always try to boost each other up and try to motivate each other, so we’ll see who gets the first sack, who gets the fist tackle, who makes the fist big play,” Bouyer said.

As the starting quarterback, Herink will undoubtedly throw ETSU’s first pass and he’s looking forward to the opportunity.

“I think the first play of every game, you just want to get it out of the way,” Herink said. “I’m sure this will be no different, maybe a little bit more since it’s the first in the new stadium. That’s a great opportunity. That’s something we have to be excited about. Not many people get an opportunity to open a stadium, so taking advantage of that opportunity is something we’re all excited about.”

Herink will be trying to avoid throwing the first interception in the new stadium. Limestone defensive back Joshua Simmons picked off eight passes last year and returned three for touchdowns to lead all of Division II. Limestone, from Gaffney, South Carolina, led the country with eight defensive touchdowns.

The Saints are coached by Mike Furrey, who played eight seasons with four teams as a wide receiver in the NFL and was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Detroit Lions in 2006.

Like the Bucs, Limestone is a fairly new program and is coming off a 5-6 season. The Saints, who play in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference along with Carson-Newman and Tusculum, have played one more year of football than ETSU.

For the first time since the ETSU program was resurrected, the Bucs have an experienced team heading into the season. With starters back at almost every position they can no longer use youth as an excuse.

“I expect us to play like a veteran, seasoned football team, one that’s been through the wars, one that can make strides being able to adjust,” Torbush said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps over the last two years. The good thing about them is we’ve got most of those guys back next year.”

Torbush couldn’t help but be impressed that his news conferences will be held at his team’s new home after meeting the media for two years inside the Minidome.

“We have an absolutely wonderful, beautiful stadium,” he said. “Everybody who had anything to do with our stadium has done a wonderful job. You have a great view of the mountains, a great view of the campus and I think it’s a facility that none of us ever need to take for granted.

“We’re very, very proud to say this is the new home of the ETSU football Bucs. We’re excited about the opportunity to play. It’s a great, great time for ETSU and ETSU football.”