Key for Hammons' longevity? 'I love ETSU'

Hammons, the assistant equipment manager at East Tennessee State University, has been on the scene at his alma mater for 25 years. It’s been quite a ride for the Elizabethon native who had no idea what was in store for him when he stepped foot on the campus as a freshman back in 1992.

“I never imagined I’d be here that long,” Hammons said.

Only Lee Morrow, who has done just about a little of everything throughout the years, has worked in ETSU’s athletic department longer than Hammons.

“I love ETSU,” Hammons says explaining his longevity. “I just fell in love with it and I really enjoy the people here.”

Hammons came to ETSU after graduating from Elizabethton High School. At first, he was a physical education major. Then, during his senior year, the school offered a new major in sports management. It sounded good to Hammons, who had to stay in school a little longer to pursue that degree.

What ensued was a lifelong career that began with various duties as a student manager. Hammons worked with the ETSU basketball team for 22 years and was part of three teams that played in the NCAA Tournament.

“That’s always a special moment,” he said.

Hammons was switched to football a couple of years ago. At first he wasn’t too sure about the move, but as the football program has grown, so has his enthusiasm for his new assignment.

“I was a little skeptical,” he said. “I’ve always loved football, but I know football’s a monster to deal with. You’re going from 15 athletes to 115 athletes. That’s big jump.

“But now I love it. It’s been great. It was a new challenge for me.”

Along with Kellen Bewsey, ETSU’s head equipment manager who has been on the job for two years, Hammons can been seen at football practice each day. Taking care of all the helmets and shoulder pads and getting all the practice clothes and gear ready for the next day are just part of the job.

The football team has grown from nothing after a 12-year absence to what is looking more and more like a viable program. When head coach Carl Torbush was hired he joked that the school didn’t even own a football or a helmet. Now it has around 135 players and a new stadium.

“When you’re starting from scratch, that’s amazing,” Hammons said. “Then the stadium has been an amazing dream. Just to see ETSU continue to grow is really something.”

Hammons says the years have been kind to him at ETSU thanks to the athletes with whom he works. He’s proven that hard work and dedication go a long way.

“Sometimes it’s a thankless job, but most of the athletes I have dealt with have been very respectful,” he said. “I’ve been around some great student-athletes. I’ve been fortunate in that way.

“I’m here to serve them and take care of them. I take my job personally. I like to get to know everybody’s name. If you invest your time in job and invest your time in the people you deal with, they’ll really respect you for that.”