ETSU kick off the school year by picking up student tickets for the first football game

Student tickets for the Sept. 2 season opening game against Limestone College became available online Saturday at 7 p.m. and in-person at the student info desk in the D.P. Culp Center early Sunday morning where the desk sold over 40 tickets before noon in addition to the online sales.

Anissa Avila and Jacob Robinson, both originally from Asheville, North Carolina, were the first two students in line bright and early at 9 a.m.

Avila experienced some technical difficulties with the website and showed up early to make sure they got tickets.

"We actually had a kid from our high school that played here for a year and that's how we heard about it and the first time I had ever heard about it," Avila said.

Both freshmen, this is the first weekend on campus for Avila and Robinson, having just moved in on Saturday. Despite the rush, the two said they are planning to dress up in gold along with everyone else for the gold-out.

"I went to a game last year at Science Hill (High School’s Kermit Tipton Stadium) and now that we actually get to go to a game on campus is really cool,” Avila said.

According to an email sent to ETSU students, if student tickets remain, then on Wednesday student guest tickets will go on sale as a discount. Students are allowed up to four guest tickets. Non-student tickets for the anticipated game are sold out with the exception of standing room only seats.

Student tickets are available online through etsubucs.com and each student is allowed one free student ticket. Tickets also will be available to purchase in person on campus at the D.P. Culp Center information desk on the second floor Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.