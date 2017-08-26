Longhorns post 20-8 victory over Bulldogs

Nathan Arnold ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Longhorns held off Hampton 20-8 Friday night in a non-conference high school football game.

Gage Hampton scored on the game’s first play for the Longhorns, taking a screen pass from Arnold in for a 20-yard touchdown. Troy Arnold followed with a 3-yard TD of his own for 14-0 lead.

Hampton got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jason Russell. Alex Hardin’s two-point conversion made it 14-8.

Nathan Arnold scored from a yard out with 7:40 left and the Longhorns held on.

Through two games, Johnson County has outscored its opponents 54-8.

Arnold finished with 14 completions on 22 passes for 155 yards. Bud Icenhour had five catches for 73 yards and returned a punt 40 yards late in the game.

The Johnson County defense was led by Hayden Osborne with 13 tackles, while Tyler Norris added 12, R.J. Snyder had 11 and Jordan Edes-King had 10 tackles and two sacks.

Cloudland 59, North Greene 6

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Malachi Benfield threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns and Cloudland rolled to a non-conference victory.

Hayden Houston got the Highlanders off to a good start, dashing 52 yards on the game’s first play. He then scored from a yard out on the second play and Cloudland was on its way.

Josh Blair had two touchdowns for the Highlanders and Jordan Coffey rushed for a team-leading 89 yards and a touchdown.

Cloudland scored the first 45 points of the game.

Dobyns-Bennett 28, Oak Ridge 25

KINGSPORT — Keyo Taylor ran for three touchdowns and the Indians picked up a big victory.

Taylor’s scored came from 3, 38 and 3 yards.

Dee Williams scored the Indians’ other touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Lendon Redwine.

Oak Ridge’s Kai’Reese Pendergrass had two touchdowns, including the final score in the fourth quarter.

The game came down to extra points, and Dobyns-Bennett’s Drew Miller made all four of his attempts while Oak Ridge missed two kicks and failed on a two-point conversion try.

Greeneville 38, Morristown West 14

MORRISTOWN — Cade Ballard did it all for the Greene Devils in their impressive win.

Ballard completed 11 of 15 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and another score.

Seth Crawford was Ballard’s favorite receiver, hauling in five passes for 166 yards and two TDs.

Sullivan East 28, Unicoi County 21

ERWIN — Ethan Whitley caught a touchdown pass from Dylan White with 18 seconds left to give the Patriots the victory.

East, which opened the season with a 34-0 loss to Johnson County, trailed 21-14 at halftime.