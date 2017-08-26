Hilltoppers pull away late to beat Owls, 62-35

The Hilltoppers (2-0) have certainly lived up to that reputation over the first two weeks. Led by senior quarterback Jaylan Adams, Science Hill, ranked No. 6 in the Class 6A state poll, scored a 62-35 win at No. 10 Ooltewah on Friday night. It came just one week after the Hilltoppers hung 50 points on traditional rival Elizabethton.

Adams connected on 9 of 14 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown. He also had 16 rushes for 107 yards, and two more touchdowns. They included a spectacular 24-yard run in the third quarter, where he broke tackles and hurdled one defender.

Another key moment came when he hit T.J. Patton in stride for what turned out to be a 79-yard touchdown pass.

“We work on that in practice every day,” Adams said. “We work on me rolling in the pocket and getting those deep balls down the field. When it comes in the game, it can really help us.”

The Hilltoppers also had a big rushing night from Ahmik Watterson, who had 19 carries for 168 yards and three touchdowns. His 30-yard romp up the middle in the fourth quarter proved to be the backbreaker for the Ooltewah defense.

“When you play a team with athletes like they have, things are going to happen,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They kept coming, but I was real proud of our kids how we came back and grabbed the momentum when they had all the momentum. I thought Ahmik’s touchdown was big to come back and respond with that.”

As expected, the Owls rallied in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to just 42-35 before Watterson’s run. Science Hill added two more late scores, a 3-yard run by Adams and an 8-yard run by Chris Warlick.

Ooltewah had scored to open the game, but Science Hill scored on its next three drives. They were capped off by a 9-yard run by Drew Morrison, a 5-yard run by Malik Bowman and an 11-yard run by Watterson.

Overall, the Hilltoppers ended with 329 rushing yards and 563 yards of total offense.

“Ahmik ran hard,” Carter said. “We talked about 3 (Sincere Quinn) for their team, but I don’t know if I would trade 26 (Watterson) for him or anybody. I also thought big Drew ran hard. When you run hard like that, good things happen.”

Science Hill hopes good things continue next week when it travel to Kingsport for the annual rivalry game with Dobyns-Bennett.