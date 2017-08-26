Campbell County holds off Pioneers, 37-35

Ultimately, Campbell County won a thriller of a game, 37-35, Friday night in Jonesborough

“Winning a game like this is stressful, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Campbell County co-head coach Matt Price. “Coach Sensabaugh has a great team. Every time I thought we were going to score and blow the game open, they had an answer. Hats off to him.”

Said Crockett coach Gerald Sensabaugh: “It was a hard-fought game. Those kids over there are a good 5A team. This shows that we’ve come a long way from last year.”

The Pioneers began the scoring with a short run from freshman Prince Kollie. The Cougars answered right back with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior Bailey Miller.

Both teams were racking up first downs in bunches, but in different ways. The Pioneers’ running game was churning like butter with a combination of senior Zeb Holland, senior Devante Boozer and Kollie.

The Cougars were efficient through the air as senior quarterback Zach Rutherford put a certain zip on the ball. Miller and fellow senior wide out Elijah Phillips were racking up a lot of yards after the catch.

Campbell County continued the onslaught of scoring with Rutherford throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Paul.

Crockett answered the call yet again with Kollie getting a 54-yard run to knot the score at 14 apiece at the end of the first quarter.

Rutherford zipped another pass down the middle for another Cougar touchdown to extend the lead to 20-14. Junior Preston Bowman had the 19-yard reception for the score.

Campbell County immediately came back and got another passing score from Rutherford on a busted coverage that ended up being a 55-yard score. Boozer rounded out the scoring to pull Crockett within six points from three yards out with a bit over three minutes left in the half. Campbell County led at the half, 27-21.

As the second half started, both teams looked like they had emptied the chambers in their guns as neither team scored eight minutes into the third. The defenses had started to tighten up as the game began to settle down.

Campbell County looked to begin to seizing the momentum in the third as they converted a key fourth down with a classic “swinging gate” formation where junior running back Drew Jordan picked it up with a six-yard run cup the gut. The Cougars converted two more fourth downs on the same drive, one via a pass interference penalty, and eventually scored on a 22-yard field goal by junior kicker Riley Wallace.

Prince Kollie was not bothered by the nine-point deficit as he answered right back with a touchdown from 16 yards away, drawing closer at 30-28 with just over nine minutes left in the game.

Cougar senior running back Christian England scampered 63 yards to answer the Kollie touchdown with one of his own. The shootout was back on in Jonesborough as scoring became abundant once again with over eight minutes to play.

“Prince Kollie is going to be our future,” said Sensabaugh. “This was actually his first week at running back and he looked very impressive.”

The bell cow Kollie got his fourth touchdown with 2:03 from six yards to bring Crockett within two points as Campbell County still led 37-35.

Pioneers senior kicker Yobanic Ortiz had his second field goal missed in the game as he came up short on a 42-yard attempt to win the game.

“I had the faith to give Ortiz that shot at the end,” said Sensabaugh. “He actually just came out to the football team about two weeks ago from the soccer team.”

Rutherford finished the game going 25 of 36 with three touchdown passes, one interception and 292 yards.

Crockett’s sophomore quarterback went 9 for 23 with 211 yards and one interception. Kollie finished the game with 203 yards and four scores.

England led the way for Campbell County with 98 yards rushing.