Stadium named after longtime ETSU supporter Greene

And not just any stadium — the William B. Greene Jr. stadium.

ETSU President Brian Noland said the decision to name the stadium after Greene was for his support for ETSU for more than 40 years through funding scholarships and enhancing facilities like the Warren-Greene Golf Center, which opened in 2004.

“There is not a spec of this institution that hasn’t been touched by Mr. Greene, members of the board of the Bank of Tennessee or the bank as a whole,” Noland said at a press conference. “From the golf facility to scholarships to the stadium that’s behind us, we as a university are a better university because of Mr. Greene.

“Forevermore, the Buccaneers will play in Greene Stadium.”

The $26 million stadium, which seats 7,694 people, will officially open its doors to games when the ETSU football team takes on Limestone at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2.

“This is our area in the country, this is where we live, this is our university,” Greene said, who received his masters degree from ETSU. “This is where you live, this is what you’re going to promote and this is what we’re going to do because we do it better than anyone else in Tennessee and we’re going to become the premier university in this state if not one of the premiers in the south.”

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.