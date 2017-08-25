Cyclone quickly put away Rebels

One week after getting throttled by Science Hill, Elizabethton was hitting on every cylinder against South Greene. The Cyclones bolted to a 35-point lead just 12:34 into the game, and ran away for a 49-7 win over the Rebels in the home football opener at Citizens Bank Stadium.

Neither team scored in a running-clock second half.

Elizabethton racked up almost 400 yards of offense in the first-half alone with 198 rushing and 186 passing.

“Most of the time from here on out, we’re going to be more athletic and lot more speed than most people,” said Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten. “So we tried to work like Science Hill and get the up-tempo going. The execution was better, and we showed we played a little bit harder. We looked like we knew what we were doing. We’re a good football team.”

Dynamic junior

Corey Russell couldn’t find much running room against Science Hill. But on the first offensive play for the Cyclones, he came all the way back across the field behind the line of scrimmage and then raced 85 yards for a touchdown.

In his first five carries, he racked up 173 yards on the ground. He didn’t carry the ball after that, and didn’t play in the second half. He also caught a 23-yard pass to finish with 196 yards of total offense to go along with three touchdowns.

“We all came out pumped up to play, coming off a tough week last week,” said Russell, who also had a 65-yard touchdown run. “We came out hungry and showed what we wanted to do.”

Passing fancy

Carter Everett was on target all night long. He hit on 14 of 18 first-half attempts for 186 yards and four touchdowns. He made two particularly impressive throws, hitting Ryan Wetzel in the corner of the end zone twice.

Everett finished 16 of 20 for 203 yards.

Wetzel emerging as a triplet?

The Cyclones’ senior caught 10 balls against Science Hill, so he was already on the radar. Against South Greene he continued his impressive play, reeling in five catches for 78 first-half yards. Wetzel scored on a seam route from 40 yards out with 35 seconds left in the half, getting hit in stride, wide open, by Everett.

“It was all Carter,” said Wetzel. “I can’t do anything without him. We work every day.”

Extras

Gavin Lowe had nine carries for 56 yards. ...

Three Cyclones’ kickers combined to hit all seven extra points. However, the Cyclones missed on both of their fourth-quarter field goal attempts. ...

Evan Perkins had three receptions for 54 yards. ...

Elizabethton finished with 472 yards of offense, including 21 carries for 269 yards.

Rebels’ quarterback

Levi Myers showed some ability, hitting Grayson Burns several times on a little dump pass. He also had some nice throws to Tristan Biddy on a fade toss for a 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

For the game, Myers finished 12 of 25 for 170 yards. Burns caught 7 balls for 95 yards.

Next up

The Cyclones will open Region 1-4A play when they travel to take on Sullivan East.