Stadium the star of ETSU's final scrimmage

A couple of hours after the team’s home was named William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, the Bucs held their final scrimmage in the shiny, new facility.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said. “Everything they did, they made it a very easy stadium to get around in. I don’t think there’s a bad seat in the house. I think there’s a lot of things about this stadium that I really like.”

Before the scrimmage, a ceremony was held under the arched entry way. The stadium was named in honor of William B. Greene Jr., a local bank president and longtime benefactor for ETSU.

“You can’t say enough about Bill Greene,” Torbush said. “He’s been a great supporter of the East Tennessee area and East Tennessee State academically and athletically. He’s been a guy who’s given out his heart and his money to make this a better place to live.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of East Tennessee State athletics.”

During the scrimmage, the ETSU offense pulled off several big plays, including a 38-yard touchdown run from Matt Thompson for the first score ever in the stadium.

“It felt really, really good,” Thompson said. “It was very exciting. My offensive line gave me a great opportunity and Coach (Mike) O’Cain made a great play call.”

Thompson’s run was one of the few rushing highlights of a ground game that netted 77 yards on 37 carries.

Backup quarterback Nick Sexton, who has had a solid preseason camp, threw the only two touchdown passes of the scrimmage, a 51-yarder to Vincent Lowe and a 70-yarder to Hunter Wike.

Sexton finished 7 of 11 for 217 yards.

Quan Harrison, a walk-on from Greeneville making a bid to get serious playing time, caught three passes for 100 yards, including a nifty 71-yard catch and run.

Freshman Chris Ross blocked a punt and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively, red-shirt freshman Olajuwon Pinkerton led the way with seven tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. River Boruff added five tackles and a sack, while Dylan Weigel was in on five tackles.

“I thought it was good,” Torbush said. “There were a lot of good plays and where they are good plays, there are bad plays. We gave up way too many big plays on defense and offensively we tuned the ball over too much, but we did a lot of good things.”

There were several individual standout performances on the field, but the stadium was the star of the show on this night. With a couple of sections full of students on hand, the Bucs got a little taste of what they can expect on Sept. 2 when the stadium officially opens with a game against Limestone College.

“It’s incredible,” quarterback Austin Herink said of the new facility. “It passes all expectations. This place is one of the, if not the best, football venues in the Southern Conference. No stone was left unturned. It’s just a great college football facility.”

The team had practiced a little on the field Wednesday, but this was the first extensive action.

“It was fun to get out here, run around, check the turf out,” linebacker Austin Gatewood said. “To play in the stadium got us ready for the first game, and we’re so ready for that.

“To see the blueprints and the images of it, it’s 10 times better than what we thought.”