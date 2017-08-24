Hilltoppers face long trip, tough opponent

The Hilltoppers, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A in the first state poll of the season, will take on No. 10 Ooltewah on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30.

Both teams are off to 1-0 starts. The Hilltoppers hammered Elizabethton 50-25 while Ooltewah took care of Tyner Academy, 55-9. Tyner is a fringe Top 10 team in Class 2A while Elizabethton is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A.

So with the openers out of the way, the Hilltoppers will get a chance to see how the 6A world looks in 2017.

“I think Ooltewah’s offense has a lot of athletes,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “Their running back, No. 3 (Sincere Quinn), is outstanding. Their coach thinks he’s one of the best they’ve had.”

Quinn carried just 10 times in the opener, but ripped off 205 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

“Their quarterback (Kyrell Sanford) does not throw as well as the one last year, but he’s very athletic,” said Carter. “They definitely have weapons. They have a lot of really good football players.”

Carter said the Owls can also stick it pretty good on the other side of the ball.

“They are probably even more solid on defense,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of returning players and seem to be well coached.”

Carter said he liked what he saw in Week 1 from his own players, like quarterback Jaylan Adams and running back Drew Morrison, a 5-foot-10, 235-pound bowling ball.

“I think you have to have that physical back a lot of times,” said Carter. “You have to break tackles and run through people early. Against Elizabethton, Drew really helped. He complements Ahmik (Watterson) and the other backs. He can also play tight end and wing because he’s a very talented receiver, too.”

As for Adams, Carter said the senior keeps getting better.

“He’s maturing into a really fine quarterback,” he said.

Science Hill scheduled the far-away game because finding opponents isn’t always easy for a program on the Hilltoppers’ level.

“You’ve got to find people who will play you,” said Carter. “We signed pretty early and got a contract for two years with Ooltewah because we didn’t want to look for out-of-state games.”

The Hilltoppers will leave Friday at 12:15 p.m. They will stop in Athens for the pregame meal, and plan to arrive at Ooltewah at around 5 o’clock. Total driving time is about three hours.