Cyclones looking for bounce-back win

The Cyclones dip down into the Class 2A ranks to meet South Greene in the 2017 home opener at Citizens Bank Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 on Friday night.

Coming off a 50-25 loss to Science Hill, the Cyclones will be heavily favored against the Rebels even though they are coming off a surprising 34-13 whipping of Class 3A Unicoi County.

The Rebels are coached by Jordy Harrison, who used to be on the Cyclones’ staff.

“We’re proud of Jordy and what he’s turning in at South Greene,” said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten.

Witten’s main concern at this point is getting his team on track for the rest of the 2017 season. The Cyclones have something to prove as they didn’t show consistent explosiveness on either side of the football against the Hilltoppers.

“I think we’re determined to put forth a better effort,” said Witten. “Obviously we didn’t put our best foot forward last week. We’re really determined to show we have a good football team. We’ve got to get a lot better if we want to win a 4A championship.”

South Greene quarterback Levi Myers threw for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Unicoi County.

Here is a look at some other games in Northeast Tennessee:

Sullivan East (0-1) at Unicoi County (0-1)

The Blue Devils simply want to put last week’s disappointing loss behind them.

“We have to take care of the football,” said head coach Drew Rice. “We cannot turn the ball over five times and have any sort of sustained success. We have had a great week of practice and are very eager to get this taste out of our mouth.”

East, shutout 34-0 by Johnson County, is also wanting to show better things.

“The success they have had over the last three years is no coincidence,” said Rice. “We know they are just as hungry as we are to get in the win column.”

Greeneville (1-0) at Morristown West (1-0)

Both teams looked strong in Week 1 with the Greene Devils handling Class 6A Dobyns-Bennett, and West beating rival East.

This has been a hard-fought rivalry. The Trojans beat Greeneville in 2014 and 2015, but the Greene Devils bounced back with a tough 13-7 win last year.

Volunteer (0-1) at Sullivan South (0-1)

The Rebels looked pretty good in the season-opening loss to Daniel Boone.

If that game was a good indicator, South should be able to handle the Falcons.