Campbell County a tough challenge for Pioneers

“The kids are real excited,” said Pioneers’ first-year head coach Gerald Sensabaugh. “It has been a little while since Crockett won its first game, so it’s a major accomplishment. Our kids are riding pretty high.”

Crockett will play host to Campbell County with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. in Jonesborough. Campbell County is also 1-0 after its 48-20 whipping of Cherokee.

The Cougars’ 2016 resume included wins over Class 4A state runner-up Knox Central, a 10-point loss to Class 5A state champion Knox Farragut, and a 48-14 win over Corryton Gibbs — which ended Crockett’s season in the first round of the playoffs.

But Sensabaugh said his team is confident.

“We believe we can beat Campbell County,” he said. “We have to play hard and limit the mistakes. Campbell County is very tough. It’s a big challenge for us. We have to be ready on both sides of the ball.”

Campbell County scored in a variety of ways in the win over Cherokee. Christian England had a 36-yard touchdown run and a fumble return of 50 yards for another score. Quarterback Elijah Phillips had a pair of touchdown tosses, and Drew Jordan added two scoring runs.

As for Crockett, its offense sputtered a bit but the defense — despite allowing a 96-yard touchdown pass — came through in a 13-8 win over Seymour. Sensabaugh shouldered the blame for some of the struggles.

“I’m a little disappointed in myself,” he said. “I didn’t think Seymour was going to be as good as they were. I didn’t think they would be that aggressive.

“I learned a lesson from that game. You need to game plan for every game like it is your last. I feel like I tried to save some stuff because I know Campbell County is a good team.”

Zeb Holland led Crockett on the ground against Seymour (14 carries for 57 yards), but the Pioneers’ offense relies on the play of quarterback Cade Larkins.

“This week I’m going to let him play a little bit and make his own decisions, so we can see how good of a quarterback he really is,” said Sensabaugh. “I expect him to have a real good game.”