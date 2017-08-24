Bulldogs, Longhorns ready to renew rivalry

This year is shaping up to be different for Johnson County, and another notch in the Hampton belt certainly would add to the positive outlook. These teams will meet Friday night at J.C. Campbell Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 7:30.

Both teams won their opener in shutout fashion. Hampton whipped Trinity Academy 42-0 while the ’Horns took care of Sullivan East, 34-0.

Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said Johnson County’s offense, led by quarterback Nathan Arnold, looks pretty challenging for the Bulldogs’ defense.

“Johnson County is loaded with athletes and will be tough to defend,” said Lunsford. “They have a bunch of weapons and have quick-strike capability.”

This is Johnson County’s biggest rival. The game means enough to folks in the area that the teams had a couple of years where they played each other twice.

“The two communities are so close and everyone knows each other,” said Lunsford. “Both teams will be playing for the pride of their communities.”

Hampton racked up over 50 points in each of the last two contests against Johnson County, winning 54-22 in 2016 and 50-14 in 2015. The Longhorns’ last win came in 2013, a 21-9 victory.

North Greene (1-0) at Cloudland (1-0)

After a thrilling overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman, what will the Highlanders do for an encore?

They face a North Greene team that opened the season with a 26-14 win over Unaka. The Huskies chose to play up in Class 3A to be in the same league with West Greene and South Greene, but tradition-rich Cloudland still enters as the favorite.

Highlanders’ running back Jordan Coffey exploded out of the gates for 304 yards and five touchdowns in the season opener.