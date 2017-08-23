Buccaneers get a feel for new home

The workout came a day before the team’s final scrimmage, which will be held in the stadium at 7 p.m. The scrimmage is not open to the public.

The ETSU Board of Trustees will meet in a special called meeting on Thursday, after which the name of the stadium is expected to be announced.

Meanwhile, the school announced Wednesday that all the seats for the Sept. 2 home opener against Limestone College have been sold.

Standing room tickets will go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. Visit ETSUBucs.com or call the ETSU ticket office at 423-439-3878.

“This is fantastic news and an example of the tremendous support for this program throughout this region,” said Scott Carter, who will become ETSU’s athletic director in September. “We want to be clear that standing room only seats are still available and our allotment for student tickets will be distributed to the student body beginning on-line beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Opening night in the stadium will be very special.”