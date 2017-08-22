Carter to replace Sander as ETSU's athletic director

With an impassioned speech that surprised absolutely nobody who knows him, Scott Carter was introduced as ETSU’s next athletic director during a news conference at the Carnegie Hotel. Carter will begin his new duties in September and will replace Richard Sander, who spent the last four years leading the school’s athletic department to great heights.

Sander will remain at ETSU as the executive director of the university’s Global Sports Leadership doctoral program.

“How ’bout them Bucs!” Carter yelled to the assembled crowd.

His first words rang loud and they showed his deep-rooted passion for everything blue and gold.

“I’ve loved this place for more than half my life,” Carter said, wiping away tears.

“It’s humbling to have this opportunity to go to work every day to improve the lives of our student-athletes. Championship-level success, both academically and athletically, will be our focus every day.”

ETSU President Brian Noland thanked Sander for his work at ETSU before introducing Carter.

“I have had the honor to work with Scott for three years,” Noland said. “Scott’s one of us. He’s an alum. He played for the Bucs. It’s something to see an individual’s dreams come true.”

Carter, a former fullback and captain for the ETSU football team, came back to Johnson City three years ago after spending a decade working in various fund-raising capacities at the University of Tennessee.

He’s been ETSU’s senior associate athletic director since 2014, and on Tuesday he wasted no time in selling his program after being introduced as the new No. 1 man.

“Anybody in the region that can hear this, if we haven’t already, we’re going to ask you to love the Bucs,” Carter said. “That shows up in a lot of ways. We’ve got a brand new beautiful stadium that opens up in 11 days. We have a beautiful Freedom Hall that’s packed to the rafters every time. We’ve got Brooks Gym. We have Thomas Stadium. We have all these beautiful facilities that weren’t here a few year ago. Now they are.

“Buy tickets. We’re asking you to love us. Embrace your university. Show up and give us a chance to make you proud. That is the greatest privilege that we have.”

Sander steps down after a four-year run of success that culminated in ETSU teams winning eight Southern Conference championships during the past school year.

Among Sander’s accomplishments at ETSU were hiring basketball coach Steve Forbes and being in the middle of football being brought back. He hired Carl Torbush as football coach and oversaw the department as the football program was resurrected and the new stadium was built.

The ETSU athletic department reached record levels in fund-raising and ticket sales under Sander.

Along the way, Sander hired Brittney Ezell as women’s basketball coach and Bo Oshoniyi as men’s soccer coach. More recently, he brought in Joe Pennucci as baseball coach and Martin Stiegwardt as tennis coach.

Sander retired as athletic director from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2006. He took the ETSU job on an interim basis on Jan. 15, 2013, and was given a permanent role in June of that year.

“This is clearly a bittersweet day for me,” Sander said, also choking back tears. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with President Noland. … I am extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished.

“Under Scott’s leadership I know we’re going to have an incredible amount of success. I’ve been so fortunate enough to work with Scott for three years. He’s a great guy, passionate about ETSU. He’s going to take this program to a level that we could never imagine.”