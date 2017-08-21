Five overreactions from Week 1

Human nature generally causes fans to see the first game of the season and exaggerate everything. But there are so many variables that go into the opening game, it’s usually not the best place to get an accurate read on things.

Here are five potential overreactions to what occurred Friday night, along with a better way to look at things.

Overreaction No. 1

Science Hill has its best offense in school history.

Supporting evidence: Racking up 596 yards and 50 points against Elizabethton’s defense was an impressive accomplishment. Jaylan Adams made some college-level throws, the Hilltoppers have a ton of skill threats, and the offensive line is big and strong.

Best takeaway

Science Hill scored over 500 points in three straight seasons (2012-14), including 605 in 2014. It was against a much different schedule, but 2014 is still the measuring stick. Still, the Hilltoppers should be very good on offense this year.

Overreaction No. 2

Elizabethton is in trouble this season after surrendering 50 points to the Hilltoppers.

Supporting evidence: The Cyclones weren’t able to create many negative plays against Science Hill’s ground game. Also, the Hilltoppers hurt Elizabethton with consistent drives along with big plays.

Best takeaway

First, Science Hill is very good. Second, Elizabethton didn’t play anywhere near its best game, even on offense. The Cyclones will be heavy favorites in their next two games. If they don’t play well in those, then people can start to wonder.

Overreaction No. 3

Dobyns-Bennett is in for a long season against Class 6A teams.

Supporting evidence: The Indians lost by two touchdowns to Class 4A Greeneville.

Best takeaway

Greeneville is a state-title threat in Class 4A, and the Indians were ahead, 21-14, entering the fourth quarter. And they out-gained Greeneville, 422-300. This game was not a big negative for D-B.

Overreaction No. 4

Johnson County is a top-five team in the state in Class 3A.

Supporting evidence: The Longhorns crushed Class 4A Sullivan East, playing well on offense and absolutely dominating on defense.

Best takeaway

Class 3A still has its heavyweights, like Alcoa, Pearl-Cohn, Red Bank, Milan and Giles County. The Longhorns can’t claim to be part of that mix at this point. Also, the Patriots appear headed for a long season. Still, this could be one of the best seasons in Johnson County history.

Overreaction No. 5

Hampton and Happy Valley are just as good as they were last year.

Supporting evidence: Both teams earned blowout wins with Happy Valley crushing a Class 5A team.

Best takeaway

It was a nice start, but these rivals were exceptionally good last season. For either of them to reach that level will take a lot of practice work and tons of game effort.

— — —

Statistics of Note

After totaling 336 yards of offense in Friday’s win over Elizabethton, Science Hill’s Jaylan Adams has 2,906 for his career. …

Science Hill’s Aundre Butler averaged 44.3 yards per catch on Friday. The 77-yarder helped, but he also had 56 on two other grabs. …

Unicoi County’s Brett Strother totaled 191 yards of offense in a losing cause against South Greene. …

Carter Everett of Elizabethton finished with 204 yards of offense, 180 passing, in the loss to the Hilltoppers. …

Ryan Wetzel and Evan Perkins combined to catch 15 passes with Wetzel getting 10 grabs. ...

Sevin Smith and Corey Sexton each totaled 14 tackles in Dobyns-Bennett’s loss to Greeneville. …

Greeneville’s Cade Ballard totaled 263 yards and accounted for five touchdowns against the Indians. Four of them came on the ground.

— — —

Football games of the week

Science Hill at Ooltewah, Campbell County at David Crockett

South Greene at Elizabethton, Johnson County at Hampton.

Hilltoppers vs. Owls — This is a nice early season showdown between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 6A — No. 6 Science Hill vs. No. 10 Ooltewah. Offensive fireworks are likely as these teams combined for 105 points in their season openers. …

Cougars vs. Pioneers — Crockett will likely have to step it up another notch as it faces a stiff offensive challenge from Campbell County.

Rebels vs. Cyclones — South Greene was surprisingly good in its opener, but Elizabethton probably won’t be willing to show much hospitality after the beatdown against Science Hill.

Longhorns vs. Bulldogs — This is a big rivalry, and this year’s game looks like it has a little more bite to it than recent matchups.

— — —

Pick of the Week

Hampton 26, Johnson County 22

This contest figures to be a dogfight. Hampton’s ground attack should be strong enough to tilt to scales in its favor.

Picks record: 1-0

— — —

Player of the Week

Cloudland’s Jordan Coffey

In a thrilling season opener, Coffey put up numbers among the state’s best with 304 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his team’s 46-40 overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman.

— — —

The Hogs Award

Science Hill Hilltoppers

It was a terrific performance by a big group of young men. The Hill Hogs cleared the way for 365 yards rushing on 45 attempts, an average of 8.1 per carry.

They also provided airtight pass protection for Jaylan Adams, who was rarely hurried and connected on 8 of 12 tosses for 67 percent.

— — —

Defensive unit of the Week

Johnson County Longhorns

The Longhorns held Sullivan East to 12 yards of total offense, including minus-15 on the ground, in a 34-0 victory.

Tyler Norris, Hayden Osborne and Bud Icenhour spearheaded the defensive effort as they combined for four sacks and two interceptions.

— — —

Girls soccer

Science Hill is off to a 3-1 start after the first week of the season.

The Lady Hilltoppers whipped David Crockett (8-0) and Morristown West (5-0) before falling to always tough West Jessamine, Kentucky, by a score of 2-0. Science Hill beat East Jessamine, 6-0.

The Lady Hilltoppers have a big game Tuesday as they travel to take on Dobyns-Bennett at 6 p.m.

— — —

Week 1 opened some eyes, but there wasn’t enough evidence to produce a great deal of change in the area rankings. Here’s the second installment of the Northeast Tennessee Football Top 10:

Team (W-L) — Prv

1. Science Hill (1-0) — 1

2. Greeneville (1-0) — 2

3. Elizabethton (0-1) — 3

4. Daniel Boone (1-0) — 4

5. Dobyns-Bennett (0-1) — 5

6. Tennessee High (0-1) — 6

7. Hampton (1-0) — 7

8. David Crockett (1-0) — 8

9. Happy Valley (1-0) — 9

10. Johnson County (1-0) — 10

(tie) Sullivan South (0-1) — NR