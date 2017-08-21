ETSU depth chart coming out Tuesday

They’ll let everybody else know Tuesday morning. That’s when ETSU coach Carl Torbush says he’ll release the first two-deep chart of the preseason.

“The thing I want to make sure is we talk to each one individually to let them know where they are, let them know what they need to do to get on that two-deep,” Torbush said after Monday morning’s workout. “Whether you like it or don’t like it, everybody looks at the depth chart.

“They don’t have to be in the two-deep to travel or dress, but if they’re not in the two-deep, they better be on special teams. You have an opportunity to be on the first two-deep. If not, you have to be on three or four portions of the kicking game because that’ll guarantee you probably 20 snaps a game even if you don’t play a snap on defense or offense.”

For the players, it will solidify what they know and what they think they know regarding who will get the majority of the playing time.

“We look forward to seeing the depth chart every year to see where people are,” said linebacker Alonzo Francois, who was working with the second string on Monday. “You have to be ready. If you’re not on the two-deep, you can still play a lot of special teams. That plays a big factor because special teams is also a big factor in the game.

“It’s kind of a mindset. If you’re third string, you’re kind of fighting throughout the whole year to get up to second or first. There’s competition every day. Even if you’re first, you still got to fight for your position because you don’t want to mess up and end up bumping down. That would be the worst feeling ever.”

One position that has plenty of competition is wide receiver, where the Bucs have a stable of gifted athletes, so it will be interesting to see how the pecking order comes out.

“The great thing about that, and coach (Mike) Rader’s done a good job with them, is they’ve got to play,” Torbush said of his receiving corps. “If they don’t play, they’ll get replaced in a hurry. I think all of them understand there’s a fine line between first, second and third. We’ve got close to four deep in guys I think can make a contribution.

“The good thing about it is they’re tough kids. We have a lot of competition there. We’ve got a lot of guys who have played some snaps and a lot of guys who want some snaps.”

Malik Styles, one the receivers vying for playing time, said he was looking forward to seeing how the competition at his position unfolds.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Everybody is anxious to see where we are and how we’re doing. It can change at any moment You just have to continue to work hard and give your all each and every day. That’s good, healthy competition. You want to beat the guy in front of you. If you’re at the top, you want to stay at the top.”

Most of the positions are set as the Bucs have most of their starters returning. Even at the spots still up in the air, the players generally have a pretty good feeling where they stack up.

“Between every practice, we kind of have an idea where we’re going to be,” Styles said.

Of course, the first edition of the depth chart is only a starting point. It’s a fluid document that can change after each practice throughout the season.

“If everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to do, it should change every day, even if it’s one guy,” Torbush said. “Obviously, we hope nobody gets hurt, but somebody’s going to get dinged up and that way it will change.”

The Bucs are working toward their final preseason scrimmage, set for Thursday night. They’re hoping to hold it in the new stadium, but they haven’t been given the go-ahead to use the facility.