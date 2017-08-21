Coffey at the head of Week 1 football honor roll

August 21, 2017
Cloudland running back Jordan Coffey was at the head of the class for the players of the week list.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior torched Gatlinburg-Pittman for 304 yards rushing in a 46-40 overtime victory. He also scored five touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime.
Also making the honor roll this week were Jaylan Adams of Science Hill, Noah Shelton of Daniel Boone, Johnson County’s Nathan Arnold and Science Hill’s Ahmik Watterson.
The Hilltoppers defeated Elizabethton 50-25 while Johnson County knocked off Sullivan East, 34-0. Daniel Boone earned a 34-30 win over Sullivan South.
Five Stars
Jordan Coffey, Cloudland
Junior, running back
Stats: 304 yards rushing, 5 TDs
Four Stars
Jaylan Adams, Science Hill
Senior, quarterback
Stats: 336 total yards, 4 total TDs
Three Stars
Noah Shelton, Daniel Boone
Senior, quarterback
Stats: 200 total yards, 3 total TDs
Two Stars
Nathan Arnold, Johnson County
Senior, quarterback
Stats: 196 yards passing, 2 TDs
One Star
Ahmik Watterson, Science Hill
Junior, running back
Stats: 182 yards rushing, 2 TDs