Coffey at the head of Week 1 football honor roll

August 21, 2017

Cloudland running back Jordan Coffey was at the head of the class for the players of the week list.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound junior torched Gatlinburg-Pittman for 304 yards rushing in a 46-40 overtime victory. He also scored five touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime.

Also making the honor roll this week were Jaylan Adams of Science Hill, Noah Shelton of Daniel Boone, Johnson County’s Nathan Arnold and Science Hill’s Ahmik Watterson.

The Hilltoppers defeated Elizabethton 50-25 while Johnson County knocked off Sullivan East, 34-0. Daniel Boone earned a 34-30 win over Sullivan South.

Five Stars

Jordan Coffey, Cloudland

Junior, running back

Stats: 304 yards rushing, 5 TDs

Four Stars

Jaylan Adams, Science Hill

Senior, quarterback

Stats: 336 total yards, 4 total TDs

Three Stars

Noah Shelton, Daniel Boone

Senior, quarterback

Stats: 200 total yards, 3 total TDs

Two Stars

Nathan Arnold, Johnson County

Senior, quarterback

Stats: 196 yards passing, 2 TDs

One Star

Ahmik Watterson, Science Hill

Junior, running back

Stats: 182 yards rushing, 2 TDs