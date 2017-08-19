Pioneers get past Seymour in Sensabaugh's debut

It was the first game as Pioneers coach for the former Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back.

John Kollie and Zeb Holland scored rushing touchdowns of 2 and 4 yards for the Pioneers.

Cade Larkins had a big passing night including a key fourth-down completion to Kollie late in the game. Donta Hackler had over 100 yards receiving and Austin Lewis had a late interception to seal the victory.

Greeneville 35, Dobyns-Bennett 21

GREENEVILLE – Cade Ballard had four rushing touchdowns for the Green Devils and he also threw for another. Ballard accounted for 263 of Greeneville’s 300 total yards.

Lendon Redwine was 18-for-25 with a pair of TDs and also a pair of INTs. Ian Hicks rushed 16 times for 111 yards for the Tribe.

The Indians were tagged for 12 penalties totaling 130 yards.

Happy Valley 38, Volunteer 14

CHURCH HILL — Brayden Sams rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in the Warriors’ romp over the Falcons.

Tittle also accounted for three touchdowns, scoring on runs of seven and one yards. Dakota Cochran scored the other touchdown for Happy Valley on a five-yard run.

Eli Dorton had a pair of touchdown passes for Volunteer, one a 57-yard completion to Peyton Derrick and the other for seven yards to Peyton Baker.

South Greene 34, Unicoi County 13

GREENEVILLE — Owen Nicholson had six catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a losing cause for the Blue Devils.

Quarterback Brett Strother completed 13 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two TDs and he rushed for another 30 yards.

Kody Lewis led the Unicoi County defense with 10 tackles, while Nicholson had six tackles.

Cloudland 46, Gatlinburg-Pittman 40

ROAN MOUNTAIN – The Battle of the Highlanders was a dandy of a game as Cloudland was victorious in overtime.

Jordan Coffey, who rushed for 365 yards, had the game-winning touchdown run in overtime after GP missed a field goal.

Cloudland was down 40-34 with under six minutes to go and tied the game, but missed the go-ahead two-point conversion.

The Highlanders’ Triston Lacy made an interception at his 4-yard line as time expired in regulation.

North Greene 26, Unaka 14

BAILEYTON — The Huskies jumped out to a 20-0 lead and rolled to the win over the Rangers.

John “Boy” Ramsey threw touchdown passes of 11 and 14 yards to Blake Isaacs for Unaka. Bryson Street accounted for the other score with a tackle in the end zone for a safety.