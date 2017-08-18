Hilltoppers open in style, crush Cyclones

The Hilltoppers’ standout quarterback racked up 337 yards of total offense and led his team to a 50-25 blowout win over rival Elizabethton in the high school football season opener for both teams Friday night at Tipton Stadium.

“We threw the ball well, and we ran the ball well against a really good defensive front,” said Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter. “I think Elizabethton has a great football team, and it was hard running on them, especially early. But we kept pounding them, and our big offensive line starting to wear on them. Then Jaylan started making big plays. He made plays out of just pure athleticism.

“We’ve got a lot to learn, but it’s a great start.”

Busy on the ground

Adams did some hurtful things to the Cyclones with his legs. He carried just nine times, but three went for touchdowns and he finished with 104 yards rushing.

Included in the mix was a fourth-and-eight scamper of 30 yards that put Science Hill ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. Adams scored from eight yards out to make it 14-0, then added his third score just before halftime for a 21-3 Science Hill edge.

Airing it out

Adams connected on 8 of 13 tosses for 233 yards. His best throw of the night was a sweet 77-yard touchdown bomb that hit Aundre Butler in stride in the third quarter to make it 28-10.

“I saw him coming across the field,” said Adams. “He’s one of our speed guys, so I just led him, gave it to him, and let him do what he can.”

Butler finished with three catches for 133 yards. T.J. Patton grabbed two balls for 69 yards.

Carter said his likes his receivers.

“We’ve got some talented ones,” said Carter. “We’ve got some who can play, and some who can beat you deep. It’s a pretty good bunch. I think they’re going to have a great year.”

Ground superlatives

Ahmik Watterson was effective all night long, getting five yards here, six yards there. Then he broke one, ripping off an 87-yard dash for his second fourth-quarter touchdown.

Watterson finished with 184 yards on 16 carries.

The trench work

Adams said his linemen simply did a superb job.

“They did a great job tonight with their pushing,” said Adams. “(The Cyclones’) defensive front was really big, so I’m really proud of the offensive line.”

The line cleared the way for 363 yards rushing on 45 attempts. Science Hill finished with 596 yards of total offense.

One missed step

The Hilltoppers nearly left the door open for Elizabethton by fumbling the second-half kickoff. Elizabethton recovered at Science Hill’s 28-yard line and scored five plays later to make it 21-10.

“We don’t want to start a third quarter like that,” said Carter. “But stuff like that happens sometimes.”

Tough night for Cyclones

Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said his defense was on the field too much.

“We had too many three and outs,” said Witten. “We had some opportunities early, and we didn’t capitalize.

“But I’m proud of the kids’ effort. They played extremely hard. We’ve got to regroup, flush this, and learn from our mistakes.”

Cyclones’ stat leaders

Corey Russell carried the ball 19 times, but managed only 64 yards and a touchdown against the Hilltoppers’ stingy run defense. He also caught two passes for five yards, and completed a pair of passes for 12 yards.

Carter Everett connected on 17 of 27 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Ryan Wetzel had a big night receiving with 10 catches for 111 yards. He had a 26-yard touchdown catch, making a one-handed grab off the back of a Science Hill defender who was flagged for interference.