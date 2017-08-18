Daniel Boone outlasts Sullivan South, 34-30

“Right now, defensively, we didn’t play like we need to in our league,” Daniel Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said after Friday night’s contest. “We’ve got to get some things corrected, but 1-0 is a lot better than 0-1. We survived right there. We have a lot of work ahead of us. We’re real close to being a real good football team.”

The rally was on the legs of quarterback Noah Shelton. He ran for two touchdowns in the final seven minutes. The first of those scores was a 1-yard dive.

After Sullivan South was stopped on fourth down near midfield, the ball went back to the Trailblazers, who then ate up yards and time off the clock. Shelton ran past the Rebels’ defense and went 20 yards untouched into the endz one with just over three minutes left for the contest’s last score.

“Shelton did some good things for us and when we had to have the drives on offense, we did,” Jenkins said.

Shelton had a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 20-yard scoring gallop in the second quarter. The senior signal caller added a passing touchdown in the second quarter. That scoring connection went to C.J. Carter and covered 15 yards.

Shelton tallied 117 rushing yards on 15 carries. Through the air, he got 83 more yards.

“We know we have a lot of bullets we can throw out at you offensively,” Jenkins said. “Offensively, we are a very talented group that can do a lot of different things.”

Included in that talented group was Mason Mounger. The senior running back had 27 carries that went for 137 yards.

Despite trailing late, Sullivan South did not quit. Ethan Ward directed a scoring drive capped with his touchdown pass to Luke Pollack. The point after attempt initially was good, but a penalty neglected that. The second attempt saw the snap go over the holder’s head.

Sullivan South had to attempt an onside kick with 45.7 seconds left, but the ball did not travel the required distance.

Ward threw for 106 yards with 90 on the ground. His backfield comrade, Julian Reed, covered 137 yards on 27 carries. One of his carries went for 51 yards to set up a Ward touchdown run to give the Rebels a 24-21 lead with 10 minutes left in regulation.

Before the Rebels took the lead, Ward kept drawing the Trailblazers in with read option plays. That is until the Rebels got to midfield when Ward used the play action to connect with a wide open Aaron Watterson in the middle of the field.

Watterson hauled in the pass then made a Trailblazer miss the tackle and dove into end zone near the middle of the third quarter. That connection brought Sullivan South within four, 21-17.

Sullivan South closed the first half scoring with a Lyric Schmidt field goal from 28 yards out. She connected on the three extra point attempts she was able to get a foot on.

Daniel Boone will look to improve to 2-0 against Tennessee High on Sept. 1. Sullivan South has a meeting against Volunteer. The matchup between the Rebels and Trailblazers was moved to Sullivan North because of a water-line break.