Warriors on the doorstep of an encore performance?

Now the Warriors want to produce an encore. First up is Volunteer as the Warriors hit the road for the high school football season opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“Volunteer is a great challenge for us,” said Warriors’ head coach Jason Jarrett. “They have great athletes and are very well coached. They will be a threat in both the running and passing game. Their backs are very quick, shifty, and run extremely hard.”

On top of that the Falcons have some power, said Jarrett.

“Up front they look like they have great size and strength,” he said. “Their power running game, option attack and perimeter speed make them tough to defend.”

For Happy Valley, the big move is Brayden Sams stepping into a full-time role at quarterback.

“We look for Brayden to be a positive leader in the huddle, and our field general,” said Jarrett. “We need him to help our young kids maintain consistent focus and execute our offense.”

Unicoi County at South Greene

Coming off a 5-6 season that included a Class 3A playoff loss to eventual state champion Alcoa, the Blue Devils face a road challenge in their opener.

The Blue Devils won the last two meetings between these teams. Last year they produced a 35-0 blowout victory.

Blue Devils head coach Drew Rice said South Greene has talent.

“They have some great athletes on the perimeter who can really stretch the field,” said Rice. “We know they are well-coached, and we expect a very tough test.

“Our biggest task is going to be stopping their passing attack and also managing the emotions that come with the first game. We have to do our individual jobs every single play to be successful.”