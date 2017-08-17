Kickers go deep in ETSU scrimmage

Kickers JJ Jerman and Joe DeFatta combined to make four of five field goal attempts from longer than 50 yards as the Bucs held their second preseason scrimmage Thursday morning.

In all, the two kickers made 7 of 10 attempts against a live rush.

Jerman, a preseason All-Southern Conference selection and the Bucs’ incumbent, made three of his five tries, connecting from 47, 40 and 55 yards. His misses were from 57 and 47. The 57-yarder had the distance, but was wide left.

DeFatta missed his first one, a mere 26-yard chip shot, but rebounded by making his final four. That run included kicks of 51, 53 and 55 yards.

“I thought both of them kicked well,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

The Bucs had to try so many field goals because the defense continued to keep the offense out of the end zone. The offense moved the ball at times, but could manage only two touchdowns, runs from quarterbacks Austin Herink and Nick Sexton.

“I thought we moved the ball well,” Herink said. “In the red zone, they toughened up on us. We got a lot of field goals, which is good. We’d rather get three than zero.

“But absolutely we need to score in the red zone. That’s something we’ve been working on in practice. We don’t even have our full red zone offense in.”

Running back Jajuan Stinson, who didn’t play in the first scrimmage, didn’t play much in the second. He made his presence felt, however, with a 45-yard run on the first series.

“It felt good,” Stinson said. “That long run I had. The line blocked it good and it’s a play where I get that one-on-one matchup with a linebacker in the hole and I just have to make the guy miss. I trust my ability to make him miss.”

Stinson spent more time on the sidelines as his understudies got a chance to vie for more playing time.

“We don’t need to get any more hits on Stinson,” Herink said. “We know what he can do. He’s one of the most dynamic runners in the SoCon. When we see him out here do stuff like that it doesn’t surprise me.”

Even after Stinson’s long run, the best the offense could produce on that drive was a 45-yard field goal from Jerman.

“We had a heck of a good start, holding them to field goals,” linebacker River Boruff, who finished with six tackles and a sack. “Giving up a big run to Stinson right off the bat and then getting a three-and-out 20 yards from the end zone was great to see from the guys, kind of hold strong there.”

Jason Maduafokwa led the defense with nine tackles and four sacks. Freshman defensive back Karon Delince is one of the young players making a bid for playing time. He had eight tackles.

The defense even got into the scoring when Chris Ross Picked up a fumble and rumbled 90 yards for a touchdown.

Torbush said he’ll probably put out a two-deep depth chart on Monday. The team’s final scrimmage will be held Thursday night and it might take place at the new stadium.