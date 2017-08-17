Johnson County rolls past Sullivan East, 34-0

“The defense played awesome tonight,” Johnson County coach Don Kelley said. “Tyler Norris and Hayden Osborne really played hard. The offense played really well, too. Nathan was accurate and Gage ran really hard.”

On the first drive of the season, the Longhorns went 43 yards in three plays to get their first touchdown. Senior running back Gage Hampton had the majority of the yards, including the touchdown run from 14 yards out.

On the second drive, the Horns had two key fourth-down conversions with the same play by running Hampton up the gut, and he later punched it in from the 4-yard line to give the Horns a 14-0 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Early on, the Longhorns’ defense suffocated East quarterback Dylan White. Junior linebacker Tyler Norris was leading the charge for Johnson County as he had three early sacks and another tackle for loss.

The Longhorns started off the second half off right with a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nathan Arnold to fellow senior tight end Shane Greer.

Late in the third, Arnold hit Greer again for a 60-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead. Senior running back Caden Arnold had a 7-yard touchdown run for Johnson County midway through the fourth to extend the lead to 34-0.

Arnold was 9-13 with 207 yards and two touchdowns. Shane Greer had four catches with 136 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Hampton accounted for 48 yards on 10 carries and had two touchdowns. Defensively, Norris and Osborne each had two sacks and Bud Icenhour had two interceptions.