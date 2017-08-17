Hilltoppers, Cyclones ready to produce another gem?

2016 — In double overtime, Colby Martin intercepted a first-down pass to preserve the Hilltoppers’ 28-21 victory.

2015 — Trailing 28-21, Elizabethton had the ball in Science Hill territory but ran out of time.

2013 — On the game’s final play, Ethan Thomas was stuffed at the 1-yard line by Science Hill’s defense, preserving a 40-35 Hilltoppers’ victory.

Will Friday night produce another masterpiece? These teams will meet at Tipton Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30.

Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter said he thinks the reason the rivalry has become so intense is the improvement of both programs.

“I think both teams have been pretty successful,” said Carter. “Elizabethton football has always been great, but here recently they haven’t hardly lost any games.”

However, the Cyclones have struggled against Science Hill. They have lost 13 of the last 14 contests despite being competitive nearly every time.

“It’s the whole thing of Elizabethton football and the Witten family and Rider family,” said Carter. “We’ve stepped it up some, too. It has made it a good rivalry to see two good football teams playing each other.”

Science Hill has racked up five straight seasons of at least nine wins while the Cyclones have won at least eight games in eight straight years — including a 21-4 run over the last two campaigns.

Both teams have a focal point for their defense in this matchup. Elizabethton will have all eyes on Science Hill quarterback Jaylan Adams. The senior totaled over 2,000 yards of offense with 22 touchdowns last year.

“Last year our game was his first at quarterback, and he got a lot more confidence and made a lot more plays toward the end of the year,” said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten. “He’s obviously hard to contain. He basically single-handedly beat D-B last year. I’m not sure there is any way to contain him, so anytime we get a chance we need to make sure we hit him hard.”

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers will pay special attention to Elizabethton’s Corey Russell.

“He’s definitely a focal point for anybody’s defense,” said Carter. “He’s a winner. He’s just a kid who gets it done.

“And I was very impressed with their quarterback (Carter Everett) last year. I thought he played at a very high level and made big-time throws last year.”

Carter said his team is certainly ready for the Elizabethton challenge.

“We’re ready to play, and I’m sure Elizabethton is the same way,” said Carter. “It’s still the unknown. How will a team perform when it gets out in the lights with this many fans and this much pressure?”

Witten said his team should be prepared.

“It takes six weeks to get ready for this one game,” said Witten. “We’ve prepared all summer. Science Hill is an elite team. We have to have a sense of urgency and attention to detail.”

Carter said he is expecting a very large crowd for the game.

“I think we will have a great turnout,” he said.

Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville

The Class 6A Indians should have their hands full with the Class 4A Greene Devils, who have eyes on a state title.

Greeneville is loaded with key returning players from a team that went 11-0 before being upset in the second round of the playoffs on a last-second Hail Mary by Knox Central.

D-B struggled to a 6-6 finish.