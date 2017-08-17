Hampton, Trinity Academy set to kick off season

The Bulldogs travel to meet the Knights with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The contest will be played at Lynn Garden Stadium in Kingsport.

Hampton is coming off a superb season, where it went 10-2 before being clipped by Austin-East in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Returning from that team is running back Hunter Davenport. He rushed for 1,530 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns with 27 coming on the ground.

Also back is quarterback Jason Russell, who racked up 996 yards passing and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 320 yards.

To make things work for those guys again this season, Hampton will need good play from people like C.J. Wilson, Sebastian Reyes and Manpreet Cohli in the trenches. That’s the area Bulldogs’ head coach Michael Lunsford targeted as a key to his team’s first game.

“I hope our offensive and defensive lines play well,” said Lunsford. “We also need good performances from our linebacking corps.”

Chase Taylor is a key figure at linebacker.

Lunsford said he expects a challenge from Trinity. That’s especially true on the defensive side of the football, he said.

“I expect Trinity to be very athletic and tough on defense,” said Lunsford. “I expect this to be a stiff test for the opener.”

Hampton has won its last three season openers. The Bulldogs beat Unicoi County 48-12 in 2014 before handling Avery County, North Carolina, in back-to-back years (54-17 in 2015 and 46-12 in 2016).