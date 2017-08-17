Trailblazers seeking another quick start against Rebels

The Trailblazers open the 2017 high school football season by traveling to take on the Rebels on Friday night in Kingsport. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.

Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he likes to play a familiar opponent in the opener.

“I really like to have a rivalry game Week 1,” said Jenkins. “It lets you know where your team is and how the offseason has paid off.”

Last year the Trailblazers struck for three quick touchdowns and ran away from the Rebels in a 26-6 decision. Noah Shelton was a big part of that attack, and the 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback returns for his senior season.

Shelton should get plenty of help from guys like Charlie Cole, a sophomore who rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first varsity season.

Jenkins said the two main keys for his team are avoiding turnovers on offense and being fundamentally sound on defense.

“We have to take care of the ball,” he said. “And tackling in space will be key.”

South’s best chance for a victory will likely be in the hands of Ethan Ward. The senior quarterback was productive in the previous two seasons, but both were cut short by injuries.

Boone’s defense will likely be focused on Ward.

“Their offense will be quarterback-oriented, run and pass,” said Jenkins.

David Crockett at Seymour

It’s the head-coaching debut for the Pioneers’ Gerald Sensabaugh.

The former NFL standout said Crockett will be a pass-first team, so look for sophomore quarterback Cade Larkins to air it out.

Crockett was 4-7 in 2016, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Corryton Gibbs.

Seymour won its first four games last season before fading, finishing 5-5, and missing out on a playoff berth.