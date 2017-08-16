Single-game tickets for ETSU football go on sale Thursday

The Bucs’ second scrimmage will take place Thursday at 10 a.m. at the team’s practice fields near the Basler Center for Physical Activity. An hour earlier, single-game tickets will be available, including for the Sept. 2 opener against Limestone College, the first game in the new stadium.

The school waited until this point to sell single-game tickets because season-ticket sales remained robust.

“The demand for season tickets has been phenomenal and the public’s overall excitement for the program has shown in the sales numbers,” said Scott Carter, ETSU senior associate athletic director and chief operating officer. “We expect this level of demand to continue as we open single-game sales on Thursday.”

Beginning at 9 a.m., tickets can be purchased on-line at ETSUBucs.com. Tickets are also available by telephone. Call (423) 439-3878. Call volume is expected to be high on Thursday morning, so fans are encouraged to use the on-line system if at all possible to avoid waiting on the phone.

“This season is going to be a special time for our region and something we will all remember for decades to come, so it is our goal to do everything possible to provide opportunities for the public to attend,” Carter said. “The planning and construction of this stadium has been a team effort from the beginning and because of this it’s only appropriate that everyone be a part of opening this new stadium.”

The new stadium has around 7,600 seats.

Thursday’s scrimmage is open to the public. The Bucs were forced inside the Minidome for their first scrimmage on Saturday because of wet field conditions. There’s only a slight chance of rain in Thursday morning’s forecast.