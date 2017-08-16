Longhorns, Patriots set to open football season

High school football season gets under way for real, and Mountain City is the hot spot. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.

Also getting the one-day jumpstart on most teams is Sullivan North, which travels to take on Sullivan Central. Tennessee High plays host to Knox Central.

Ten other games are scheduled across the state. The majority of teams will open their season on the traditional Friday night.

Johnson County enters 2017 with higher hopes than previous seasons because of the TSSAA’s new region alignment. The Longhorns are picked to finish at the top of Region 1-3A.

A opening win over rebuilding Sullivan East would certainly be a step in the right direction, but head coach Don Kerley said he knows the Patriots will bring a challenge. East has defeated Johnson County in each of the last three meetings.

Kerley said the Patriots have some size.

“East is very big up front on both sides of the ball,” said Kerley.

Johnson County had a good preseason, Kerley said, especially in the effort department.

“Our kids give 110 percent, and they believe they can win,” he said.

East head coach Mike Locke said he’s concerned about the Longhorns’ quick-strike capability.

“Johnson County has tremendous speed on offense, and a very elusive quarterback,” said Locke. “We can’t let him break contain.”

Locke said his team made nice strides in the preseason.

“We have improved each and every practice, and they kids are hungry to play,” said Locke.

Sullivan North at Sullivan Central

The Cougars would like few things better than to break their 20-game losing streak — and do it against a county rival.

However, the Raiders put a 41-0 whip-down on Central last year, so the Cougars have quite a gap to close.

Knox Central at Tennessee High

It’s quite a challenge for the Vikings, who face a team that made it all the way to the Class 4A state championship game last season.