With depth and experience, ETSU trying to figure out who will carry the ball

First, ETSU coach Carl Torbush and running backs coach Gary Downs have to figure out the rotation for the backfield. With four experienced returners and a handful of quick and talented newcomers, they have plenty of options.

“Obviously, we can’t play seven running backs,” Torbush said. “We have to narrow that down to the top three or four and the rest of them have to play on special teams to have a chance.”

The four proven backs were the top four rushers from last year’s team.

Jajuan Stinson, a junior from Knox Central, led the way with 593 yards and five touchdowns last season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and was a dependable option when the Bucs needed tough yardage.

Stinson didn’t play in the first preseason scrimmage as Torbush spread the carries around to the other backs so he could evaluate them.

“Stinson’s a proven commodity,” Torbush said.

The other top returners — Falon Lee, Dontavius Monroe and Matt Thompson — have all looked good at times during preseason camp. Lee is a junior from Macclenny, Florida, who began his career at Miami of Ohio. Thompson is a junior from Morristown who started at The Citadel. Monroe is a sophomore form Delray Beach, Florida.

“We all have different skill sets,” Stinson said “We’re close. We eat lunch and dinner together all the time. Me and Matt actually room together, so we’re pretty tight.”

Monroe got the start in Saturday’s scrimmage and responded well, scoring a touchdown on the first drive of the day.

“I’ve been grinding, working hard every day,” Monroe said. “I’m just more comfortable than I was last year. I’m starting to learn plays a lot better. I feel I’m progressing.

“It’s confidence. When you know your assignment, you’re more confident on the field.”

Thompson, the most physical of the backs, was the leading rusher in the scrimmage, gaining 50 yards on 12 carries. He also had a 3-yard touchdown run.

“Matt Thompson jumped out the other day,” Torbush said “By far the best day he’s had.”

While the four returners seem to be ahead of the pack, some of the youngsters have stood out in the preseason. Quay Holmes, a freshman from Powder Springs, Georgia, had 35 yards on seven carries in the first scrimmage.

The Bucs have a second chance to make a good impression on the coaching staff Thursday when the team holds the second of three preseason scrimmages. The scrimmage is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the team’s practice field and it will be particularly important for the running backs to showcase their skills.

“This scrimmage coming up will be big,” Torbush said. “We’ve got more running backs than we have snaps to go around.”