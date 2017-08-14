Hilltoppers, others can't wait for Friday to get here

Friday night can’t get here soon enough.

“We’re ready to play,” said Hilltoppers’ head coach Stacy Carter. “We’re tired of hitting each other. We had three good scrimmages, and we feel like we’re way ahead of where we usually are at this time.

“And what a great way to start, with another great Elizabethton team. It should be fun.”

The Hilltoppers and Cyclones will renew their rivalry — which produced a double-overtime classic last year — on Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30.

The high school football season actually gets under way Thursday with a trio of games, including Sullivan East’s visit to Johnson County.

Also part of the Friday schedule are Daniel Boone traveling to face Sullivan South, and David Crockett hitting the road to battle Seymour.

Carter said he was pleased with his team’s performances in scrimmages against Asheville (N.C.) T.C. Roberson, Cherokee and David Crockett.

“We played well in all of them,” said Carter.

Another strong part of the preseason was team unity, Carter said.

“We were suffering from a lot of that stuff early last year,” said Carter. “But it seems like some of the adversity we went through last year helped us for this year.”

Science Hill enters 2017 with a lot of depth, which is always good when it comes to football.

“If somebody gets banged up — of course we don’t want that to happen — somebody can step in behind them,” said Carter.

— — —

Changes to Mr. Football award

The TSSAA announced changes to its annual honor roll for the best high school football players in the state.

The format this year will see the elimination of the Back and Lineman categories, and will now have one “Mr. Football” award per class. There will be five semifinalists announced for each class, as well as the Kicker of the Year award. Three finalists in each class, for a total of 30, will be honored at the awards luncheon. A total of 10 winners will being selected.

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented at Nissan Stadium on November 27.

"As always, we're very thankful to the Tennessee Titans for their continued commitment to high school athletics,” stated TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress.

The Tennessee Titans organization is entering its 11th year as the title sponsor of the awards. This is the 33rd year the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.

— — —

Pitch-count penalties

The TSSAA Board of Control approved the following penalties for violation of the pitch-count rule in baseball.

First time — forfeit, $50 fine, coach suspended for one game at each level the violation occurred.

Second time — forfeit, $250 fine, coach suspended for two games at each level the violation occurred.

Third time — forfeit, $500 fine, coach suspended for four games at each level the violation occurred.

— — —

Football games of the week

Elizabethton at Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett at Greeneville, Daniel Boone at Sullivan South

David Crockett at Seymour, Sullivan East at Johnson County.

Cyclones vs. Hilltoppers — One thing seems certain: There should be plenty of offensive fireworks on display — even if the defenses play fairly well.

Indians vs. Greene Devils — It’s unusual for Greeneville to be favored over Dobyns-Bennett, but this looks like a tough opener for the Tribe.

Trailblazers vs. Rebels — It’s a heated rivalry and a good way to start the season.

Pioneers vs. Eagles — What will the debut of “Sensa-Ball” look like?

Patriots vs. Longhorns — It’s a good testing ground for Sullivan East, which could struggle against the bigger schools this season.

— — —

Pick of the Week

Science Hill 37, Elizabethton 31

The Cyclones’ defense will likely have too much trouble containing quarterback Jaylan Adams, along with Science Hill’s stable of running backs.

— — —

Girls soccer

Science Hill opens it girls soccer season Tuesday at 6 p.m. at home against David Crockett. The Lady Hilltoppers also have a Thursday game at Morristown West before traveling to play in a Kentucky tournament over the weekend.

— — —

Volleyball

Science Hill plays host to Tennessee High at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to kick start the season. David Crockett visits The Hill for a game Thursday.

— — —

There’s a lot of guesswork involved until teams start popping pads for real, but here’s the first Northeast Tennessee Football Top 10 of the season.

1. Science Hill

2. Greeneville

3. Elizabethton

4. Daniel Boone

5. Dobyns-Bennett

6. Tennessee High

7. Hampton

8. David Crockett

9. Happy Valley

10. Johnson County

(tie) Unicoi County