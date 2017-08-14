Bucs' day off followed by tough practice

After having a day off from practice on Sunday, the team returned to the field Monday morning and Torbush wasn’t entirely pleased with what he saw.

“It wasn’t a championship practice,” he said moments after letting his players know, in no uncertain terms, how he felt. “They practiced well. They were just quiet and a little bit lethargic. I didn’t think the team had the pop in their step they need to have day in and day out.”

The Bucs concluded their first week of practice with a full contact scrimmage Saturday morning. They’re working toward the second scrimmage, scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the practice field.

“You had the first scrimmage and everybody was excited,” Torbush said. “Then we took a day off as far as practice and the running yesterday. Sometimes they don’t respond to that and they know they have a long week coming up. But that’s no excuse.”

It resulted in a tougher practice than usual. In addition to the normal drills, there was a lot of hitting during live-action situations. It all ended up with more post-practice wind sprints than usual, and a few players couldn’t finish the sprints.

“We had a day off yesterday and we all know when we ran out here today what to expect,” junior receiver Drake Powell said. “That’s exactly what happened. We knew it was going to be a tough practice. Coming off a weekend like that and coming out in full pads today, we knew we were going to have to bust our tails.

“We all had to prepare ourselves mentally. I think the guys responded well as a whole. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll all come out better and have a lot more pop and speed.”

The players said the first day of the second week of preseason practice is usually the most difficult. They get through the first week on adrenaline, being fired up for the season to start. Then the reality of the preseason camp grind sets in.

“Guys are a little beat up, but you still have to come out and get better every day,” linebacker Dylan Weigel said. “It’s going to be hot out here, but that’s part of it. It’s called the Southern Conference for a reason and it’s hot in the South. We just have to keep fighting through it and getting better.”

Weigel said he had a feeling Monday’s practice would be a tough one.

“The coaches know it’s the second week and guys might be a little nonchalant, so they’re going to come out and push us a little more to just make sure we don’t come out here and take a day off,” he said.

Torbush sounded confident that the pace would pick up at Tuesday morning’s practice.

“We’re going to try to do something to get them all going again,” he said. “Quite honestly, that’s a challenge to the guys who are juniors and seniors. They’ve been here the whole time and they know what to expect. They need to step out and be leaders and get the rest of them cranked up and pumped up.

“They’ll pop back tomorrow. Everybody who’s a competitor and has been challenged a little bit knows how to come back.”