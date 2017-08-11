Bucs’ first scrimmage set for Saturday

The Bucs will hold their first preseason scrimmage at 10 a.m. at the team’s practice field. The scrimmage is open to the public and it’s a moment the players have been looking forward to since they opened preseason camp a week ago.

“We get to see who’s a good ball player,” ETSU center Matt Pyke said. “It’s full speed so everything changes. It’s not just practice. It’s good to put the pads on and go full speed to see who’s going to make plays. Technique can only take you so far. You have to play ball.

“I think we’ll see a lot of guys going full speed, a lot of competing. It’s a very competitive group we have. It’s going to be fun.”

For the players, it will be a chance to show the coaches what they can do. The Bucs have most of their starters back from last year’s 5-6 team, and the scrimmage is an opportunity for other players to state their case for playing time.

“Any time we scrimmage it’s game time,” defensive back Daren Ardis said. “We don’t get to hit that much out here so when we do get a chance to hit, it’s real good.

“It’s a good time for us to put everything together, execute on all sides of the ball. On defense we want to see where we came from that last Sanford game. We had a real good game. This scrimmage will kind of let us know where we’re at for the coming season.”

ETSU coach Carl Torbush and his staff will be watching intently, especially at the members of the latest recruiting class.

“We’re exited about Saturday,” Torbush said. “This is a scrimmage, like a game, and that game will determine who has a chance to play. I’m excited to see some of our young guys, see if they can get done in a game-type situation what they’ve done in practice. We’ve got three or four right now that have caught my eye and have a chance to play.”

Torbush said most of the freshmen will be red-shirted, sitting out this season to get bigger and stronger and still have four years of eligibility remaining. Some, however, demand immediate playing time with their preseason performance.

“If they haven’t played by the fifth game of the season, we’re going to try to save them,” Torbush said. “My theory has always been if they’re not able to help you 20, 25 snaps a game, the best thing is to try to red-shirt them and get an extra year to mature them.”

The Bucs held a light practice on Friday morning and then put on their uniforms for picture day, taking the official team picture and other shots.

They unveiled their new gold jerseys, giving them even more combinations that include jerseys that are blue, white or gold and pants of the same colors.

Saturday’s event is the first of three scrimmages scheduled before the Sept. 2 season opener.

There’s talk that the third scrimmage, set for Aug. 24, might be held at the team’s new stadium under the lights.