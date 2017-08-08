ETSU football team puts on the pads

“You really find out who the football players are when you have full pads on,” ETSU coach Carl Torbush said.

The Bucs practiced in the Minidome for the second day in a row in an attempt to save the practice fields that were still wet from Monday’s heavy rains.

“It was just fun to get after each other,” said preseason all-conference offensive tackle Alex Rios. “Everyone was hitting today.”

The Bucs had done some hitting drills in the previous four practices, but nothing too hard. In shoulder pads and helmets, they could do only so much.

On Tuesday, it looked a lot more like football. A drill where one offensive lineman tried to keep a defensive lineman from sacking a tackling dummy was a highlight of the morning, and it came with new line coaches — Dewayne Alexander on offense and Daryl Dale on defense — watching closely.

“It feels great,” said defensive tackle Ferguierson Charles, one of the few seniors on the team. “I was ready to get in pads. It was fun because Coach Dale, the first three days he was teaching us technique. Today we put it all together. All the moves he taught us really worked, so I’m happy about that.”

The Bucs will have three more practices before Saturday’s scrimmage, which will begin at 10 a.m. at the team’s practice field and is open to the public. That’s when the hitting will be ramped up to almost game-like conditions.

“We just want to come out here and get after everybody,” defensive end Nasir Player said. “We want everybody to get used to being in pads and get used to getting hit.

“When you get shoulder pads on, you can get physical. You like to let the other person know ‘I’m about to beat you. You’re not going to beat me.’ ”

Tempers flared a couple of times during the practice that lasted slightly more than two hours as a couple of small altercations broke out. Nothing escalated into a fight, but Torbush wasn’t initially happy about the extra-curricular activity.

“That’s football,” he said. “I don’t like to have it. They know I won’t put up with it. I found out the best thing to do is let them tussle a bit sometimes and then you run conditioning sprints and pretty soon they figure they’ve lost a lot of energy for no reason.

“We’re not going to let something flare up into a problem because you have to go to the dressing room. Those are your teammates. And in a real game, you’re going to get a 15-yard penalty. So we don’t have very much of that.”

Of course in a sport as physical as football, players need to be at least a little feisty, and Torbush recognized that, eventually admitting the skirmishes didn’t upset him too much.

“We had a couple today,” he said with a laugh, “and I kind of liked it.”