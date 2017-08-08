Benfield ready to take the reins

“Pressure doesn't bother Malachi,” said Cloudland head coach Mike Lunsford. “Sometimes I wish he had a little bit more of a fire in his eyes, but it’s there. You just can’t see it.”

Benfield, who is just a junior, took over last fall in the last few games for the Highlanders for his injured brother, Preston. The Highlanders went on to win a thrilling game against Harriman 60-56 in the first round of the 1A playoffs and eventually lost to Coalfield the next week.

This season, Benfield will transition from being an almost exclusive defensive player to being the quarterback for the defending Region 1A champions.

Also, Cloudland will welcome in an almost entirely new offensive line and Lunsford still believes they have some work to do.

“We’re green on the offensive line,” he said. “They’ve gotten better at run blocking, but they still need some work on the pass blocking. I have expectations for all of them.”

The Highlanders did not throw the ball all that often last fall, but they scored points in bunches — best exemplified by a 72-6 drubbing of Unaka. In 2017, however, Lunsford believes that Benfield will bring a dual-threat aspect to the backfield and give teams something else to prepare for against the Highlanders.

“I want to be accurate throwing the ball, but I’m more focused on my runs so that we can have a diverse backfield,” Benfield said. “I want to put up some big runs.”

Lunsford believes that Malachi does throw the ball a little bit better than his brother Preston, but still believes that Preston was a better runner. The brothers are athletic, but Malachi now takes the reins and hopes to lead the Highlanders to another region title and the playoffs.

“He plays hard and plays tough. If you look at his demeanor, some may take it as lackadaisical,” said Lunsford. “I don’t think that’s him, though. I think it’s just his personality.”

Cloudland opens up its season on August 18 with a clash on Roan Mountain against 3A Gatlinburg-Pittman.