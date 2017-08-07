Science Hill among favorites in Region 1 football leagues

Yes, it’s really that close to the start of high school football season.

With new leagues all over the map in Tennessee, and teams switching classifications, preseason predictions probably have a higher percentage of tradition basis that other years. For example, it’s difficult to figure out how defending Class 5A state champion Knox Farragut will handle the jump to Class 6A.

Here is a look at preseason projections for each of the Region 1 leagues, along with two questions each:

Region 1-6A

1. Science Hill

2. Hardin Valley

3. Knox Farragut

4. Dobyns-Bennett

5. Knox Bearden

6. Morristown West

7. Jefferson County

Two questions

1. How strong of a favorite is Science Hill?

The Hilltoppers’ offense is going to be troublesome for any team in the league.

2. Who could surprise?

Dobyns-Bennett could threaten the top teams, and Morristown West may be able to edge into the playoff picture.

Region 1-5A

1. Morristown East

2. Daniel Boone

3. Tennessee High

4. Cherokee

5. David Crockett

6. Volunteer

7. Cocke County

Two questions

1. What is unusual about this league?

There really isn’t a team that stands out as a rock-solid No. 1.

2. Who could surprise?

Cherokee and David Crockett could exceed expectations.

Region 1-4A

1. Greeneville

2. Elizabethton

3. Sullivan East

4. Grainger

5. Sullivan South

6. Union County

7. Sullivan Central

Two questions

1. What separates Greeneville and Elizabethton?

One difference is the Greene Devils have been dealing with Class 4A for quite some time while the Cyclones are stepping up from Class 3A.

2. Who could surprise?

Union County, with new head coach Larry Kerr, should snap its long losing streak (26 games) and be more competitive overall.

Region 1-3A

1. Johnson County

2. Unicoi County

3. Chuckey-Doak

4. West Greene

5. Claiborne

6. North Greene

Two questions

1. What are Johnson County and Unicoi County’s biggest challenges?

Learning to deal with championship expectations as opposed to playoff hopes.

2. Who could surprise?

West Greene or Claiborne might make a little noise.

Region 1-2A

1. Hampton

2. Happy Valley

3. Sullivan North

4. South Greene

5. Cosby

Two questions

1. Which team benefits more from playing each other early (Week 3): Hampton or Happy Valley?

Probably Hampton. The Bulldogs won’t have to wait long to get a chance to avenge last year’s heartbreaking loss.

2. Who could surprise?

South Greene could be more competitive against the top three this season.

Region 1-1A

1. Cloudland

2. Jellico

3. Hancock County

4. Unaka

Two questions

1. What is Cloudland’s biggest task?

Maintaining momentum and staying healthy when playing a tough non-conference schedule that includes Gatlinburg-Pittman, Happy Valley, Hampton and Johnson County.

2. Who could surprise?

With a new coach and an optimistic outlook, Unaka is a team to watch.

— — —

Many teams will likely have trouble keeping Elizabethton away from touchdowns when the Cyclones muscle their way into the red zone this season.

But Elizabethton will still be a threat to score even when it is fourth down around the 30-yard line.

Freshman Kade Hensley, who drew raves for his range as a middle school place-kicker, booted a 45-yard field goal in Saturday’s scrimmage against Morristown West. The kick hit the upright, but bounced through for the score.

Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said Saturday’s kick probably reached the edge of Hensley’s range at this point in his career.