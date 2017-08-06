Strother grabs Blue Devils' offensive reins

He started his first three years at wide receiver, but has since made the transition to field general for the Blue Devils.

“I feel like if we play to the best of our abilities this year that we can win the conference,” Strother said. “I want to be a good leader this season whether we’re winning by 50 points, tied or losing. I want to keep everybody calm.”

Strother is also one of the premier players on defense as he has played free safety for each of his three seasons.

Unicoi has not won more than five games in a season since 1996 and has not won a region title since 1991. That task will now be a bit easier with Elizabethton moving out of the Mountain Six Conference this season.

However, the conference is wide open and could end up being a three- or four-horse race coming down to the very end, according to head coach Drew Rice.

Rice assumed his head coaching position four games into the season last fall and his first game was against Elizabethton. His first experience as a head coach did not go very well as the Blue Devils were thumped by the Cyclones, 49-18.

However, Unicoi did make a turnaround to win three of its last five games and get to an even record of 5-5 in the regular season. The Blue Devils then drew No. 1 seed Alcoa in the playoffs and were defeated 49-13.

“It was a rough stretch of games where we had the change in coaches, but we won three out of the last five games,” Rice said. “We were really a play away in the Northview game from winning four out of five. We felt like we took a rocky road and turned it into a successful season.”

Unicoi has made the 3A playoffs both years since the tumultuous 2014 season of 0-10. Each playoff season, though, the Blue Devils have faced powerhouse Alcoa and have come away empty handed on both occasions.

“We’re just trying to knock down that hurdle of trying to win more than five games this year,” Rice said. “We’ve been 5-5 the past two seasons and we’ve really been working hard this offseason.”