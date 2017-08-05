HV's Morefield likes contact, defense and big plays

First, the Happy Valley offensive and defensive lineman likes to knock people around.

“Just knocking the crap out of people,” said Morefield. “That’s what I live for.”

Second, it’s when everything comes together to produce a big play.

“When you get a good hole open, and (the running back) is gone,” said Morefield. “It’s really good. It’s really fun.”

At 6-foot-3, 295 pounds, Morefield is difficult for Warriors’ opponents to handle. So much so that he was tabbed as a preseason all-state player for 2017.

Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett said he’s expecting a lot from Morefield in his senior season.

“First and foremost we’ve got to have leadership out of Landon,” said Jarrett. “He had a great junior campaign. I look for him to step it up and have a repeat season of that.

“And coming in as preseason all-state, I expect him to lead by example. We want him to be a key leader on both sides of the ball. We expect a great season out of him.”

Morefield said there’s no big secret in how he is trying to improve his play on the field.

“It’s just hard work, foot work and technique,” he said.

Defense is where Morefield said his heart is.

“I love defense,” he said. “I love playing it, and I think I like it more than offense actually.”

However, Jarrett said Morefield can change the game on either side of the ball.

“As far as impact, both sides of the ball are equal,” said Jarrett. “He’s a great blocker up front on the offensive side, and he really takes care of the inside run on the defensive side. He’s a very important player for us on both sides of the ball.”

Morefield said the effort will be there no matter which team has the ball.

“I just like to help my team out any way I can,” he said.

The Warriors open their season Aug. 18 at Volunteer.