Bucs open preseason practice with more experience under their belts

“I thought the effort was good,” Bucs coach Carl Torbush said. “They know how to practice. The old guys teach the young guys how to practice.”

That’s a new experience for this team. Before this season, the Bucs really didn’t have any “old guys.”

“Maturity and experience,” linebacker Dylan Weigel said when asked the biggest difference between this year and previous preseason camps. We have four-year players here. It really felt like we picked up where we left off in spring ball. It was good to get out there today and have guys making plays.

“The freshmen got their first practice in. They look good. It’s a great recruiting class we got in. That will bring some competition and depth to the roster.”

The Bucs were practicing close to their shiny new home, scheduled to open on Sept. 2 when Limestone College pays a visit. It was a fitting visual as the progress of the stadium parallels the progress of the program. Construction workers were still going about their tasks as the players and coaches on the practice fields below were going about theirs.

“I saw a lot of excitement and enthusiasm,” quarterback Austin Herink said. “We came out excited to play. Not any mental mistakes. On the first day you would expect some people to forget some plays. But today, I can’t really remember any mental mistakes other than just one.”

What does he like?

“The front seven has played a lot of snaps,” Torbush said. “All those guys are returning starters, so I feel like that should be a strong position for us. I think probably the most improved position is the offensive line.

“I feel like we have good players at the skill positions, the secondary and also the wide receiver and running back positions. I like where we are as a football team. Obviously, our schedule will have a lot to do with the success we have, but I do feel like we’re putting ourselves in position to compete week in and week out.”

Pick six

Linebacker Austin Gatewood made the first big play of the first practice, picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown.

“That felt good,” Gatewood said. “Coming into camp, one of our main goals is to force more takeaways. If you can force more takeaways, you can make a bigger impact on the game.

“It feels great out there. It felt like we never stopped. We had a good day today.”

Jevon Gooden picked off a pass just a few plays after Gatewood’s interception.

Sizing up the Bucs

Torbush said his team is finally looking like a college football team. As far as the offensive line goes, it certainly passes the eye test.

The Bucs have 15 offensive linemen on their roster and the average weight of those players is 299.33 pounds. Six of the players top the 300-pound mark, led by freshman Tre’mon Shorts, who tips the scales at 338.

It’s a far cry from three years ago when the team played with linemen in the 250-pound range.

Who’s in?

The Bucs worked out with two new assistant coaches — defensive line coach Daryl Dave and offensive line coach Dewayne Alexander.

In addition, Matt Forrest will take over as the team’s director of operations, replacing Andrew Sims, who recently took the same role at Southern Mississippi.

Who’s out?

Some notable players were missing from the practice field.

Offensive tackle Matt Brewer, a two-year starter, is no longer on the team. Defensive back Kevin Ferguson is also not on the roster anymore.

Wide receiver Dalton Ponchillia, who has graduated, transferred to Western Kentucky to play his final year of eligibility. Ponchillia caught 28 passes last season, second on the team to Drake Powell.

Wide receiver Keith Coffee, who caught a touchdown pass in the win over Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway last season, is out with an injury.

Up next

The Bucs will practice again Saturday at 8 a.m. They’ll also go on Sunday and Monday mornings before finally putting on the pads Tuesday. Their first scrimmage is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.