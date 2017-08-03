Crockett's Lewis moves to tackle, colleges taking notice

The David Crockett senior recently received an offer from Kansas State, and he said Thursday at the Pioneers’ media day he hopes more deals are forthcoming.

“I’m stepping into a different type of recruiting that I’ve never been in before, the Power Five level,” said Lewis. “I’m hearing some things from Texas, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and those schools, so hopefully they will end up offering soon since Kansas State did. I hope to make a decision by our bye week (Sept. 29).”

And if things work out in Division I football, Lewis said his ultimate dream is the National Football League.

“It has always been a goal,” said Lewis. “I think I can get there with hard work. Really anybody can get there with hard work. They will find you if you are a good football player. You could go to Tusculum or anywhere and have a chance. But it would help to get in a Power Five school. That’s the best opportunity.”

At 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, Lewis already has pretty good size. But he said college coaches have told him his ideal weight may be closer to 295 pounds.

“They don’t want me to get too big, though,” said Lewis. “The new tackle is taller and lighter, and he can move.”

Lewis said he believes his biggest selling point is his constant effort.

“My motor is the best thing I have to offer,” said Lewis. “My motor and my length. I’ve got to work on bending at the knees instead of bending my back. And I need work on getting a little more athletic with my size. I’m pretty athletic, but I’m not there yet.”

Crockett head coach Gerald Sensabaugh said Lewis has a lot of good attributes.

“He’s a fighter, and he’s real aggressive,” said Sensabaugh. “He’s willing to work hard, and he’s a great kid to coach.”

For 2017, Lewis will work on protecting Crockett’s sophomore quarterback, Cade Larkins.

“Cade has gotten a lot better at scrambling, so it has kind of been easier to protect him,” said Lewis, who will be Larkins’ blind-side protection from his left tackle position. “It means a lot for him to get the ball out because we’ve got amazing receivers who can get open against just about anybody.”

Larkins said it’s nice to have a guy like Lewis on the line.

“It’s going to help me a whole lot, and it’s going to help the offensive line as a whole,” said Larkins. “We’re going to be able to run the ball better, and it’s better for pass blocking. He’s somebody I can definitely trust protecting my back side.

“He’s a great player. He works hard, and he has great size. He’s going to go a long way in football, I think.”